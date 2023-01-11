By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Parties Awards

80th Golden Globes After Party Powered By Billboard.

While the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards were full of fun, the real party took place after the show.

Following Steven Spielberg’s acceptance of the final award of the night (winner of Best Motion Picture Drama), everyone poured out into the lobby of The Beverly Hilton to make their way to the pool deck.

Even with a successful ceremony, there is no doubt the stars were ready to exit the ballroom and really celebrate their wins. A number of fan-favorite picks walked away winners, such as Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan for their performances in A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once and Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams for their work on ABC’s Abbott Elementary.

Transforming from the official viewing party, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Billboard continued the night with the official after party. The night was sponsored by Moet & Chandon and Icelandic Glacial water.

High above on the side of the hotel, the wall illuminated green via a projection light that read “Golden Globe Awards” and “Billboard.” Below it, party goers danced the night away to an evening soundtracked by DJ Pee. Wee, AKA Grammy winner Anderson .Paak.

A number of stars who were winners, nominees and presenters and other industry members went to the post-ceremony festivities. Attendees included Evan Peters, Jenna Ortega, Ke Huy Quan, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaia Gerber, Donald Glover, Adam Scott, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Paul Walter Hauser, Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Gabriel LaBelle, Dolly De Leon, M.M. Keeravani, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., S.S. Rajamouli, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Meg Stalter, Jeremy Allen White, Mike White, Seth Rogan, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Byer, Justin Hurwitz, Mario Lopez, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Lewis Pullman, Britt Lower, Ana Gasteyer, Heidi Klum, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Liza Koshy, Josh Richards, Draya Michele, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Tefi Pessoa and Reece Feldman, among others.

Those who entered with a Golden Globe in hand had the opportunity to get their statuettes engraved right on sight.

In addition to music, guests caught up over bites and drinks, namely glasses of Moët. And if you were lucky, you saw Jennifer Coolidge do a jig for everyone at the step and repeat just as the party got into full swing.

See above for a deeper look inside the party. You’ll find Jenna Ortega, Mike White, Heidi Klum, cast members from Hacks and Abbott Elementary and more relishing in the memorable night.

