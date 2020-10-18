At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Search Our Site

Looking for a Breast Lift? Goals Plastic Surgery Shares What You Should Know

By Ascend Agency | April 14, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Among the different breast enlargement procedures, a breast lift is on top of the list. Sagging or loose breast among women is ranked as the number one cause for women to seek breast lift. Old age, pregnancies, weight gain or loss are among the common causes of sagging of breast among women. Women with sagging breasts tend to go for breast lift surgeries to lift and make their breasts firm once again. The rising demand for breast lift procedures is a sign that women want to look younger and feel more confident in their bodies. However, an unfortunate thing is that a majority of the women rush to get these procedures done without proper knowledge and understanding of them.

B0D4E5B2-5AE2-4A90-B696-5C3C4EB72BFD.jpeg

Goals Plastic Surgery is a New York-based aesthetics and plastic surgery practice that offers the best aesthetic cosmetic surgery procedures. The center prides itself on successfully transforming the lives of countless patients through affordable plastic surgery. As a fast-growing plastic surgery treatment center in the US, Goals Plastic Surgery has garnered a massive online community through their reliable services that are transforming the lives of patients. They offer a wide variety of aesthetic procedures including invasive procedures that help patients attain their desired goals and boost their confidence. More details on their extensive range of surgical procedures are available on their website.

Breast lift or mastopexy is among the services that Goals Plastic Surgery specializes in. It is a cosmetic procedure performed to lift sagging breasts. In some cases, it is also performed to reduce the size of the areolae and lift the nipple up the chest wall, while others are looking to reduce the size of their breast and make them firm. The plastic surgeons at Goals have successfully performed these procedures for several clients to give them the desired look.

Just like any other surgical procedure, the surgeon has first to understand the patient’s goals. A mammogram before the surgery is also necessary to uncover any underlying conditions. For the surgery to be performed, an anesthesiologist must administer sufficient anesthesia to keep the patient sedated and comfortable during the entire procedure.

The surgeon has to decide on the incision type to use depending on the desired needs of the patient. The incision around the areola is the most convenient though some other incisions include; slightly below the areola and the anchor incision for those with sagging tissues with nipples pointing downwards. After the incision, the surgeon has to reshape the breast to improve its firmness and remove the sagging. Suturing of the incisions using absorbable stitches then follows, ensuring that the breast remains firm with a bandage to cover the incisions. The entire surgical procedure may take between 4-5 hours, depending on the patient's goals.

After the surgery, patients may experience some pain, swelling, redness, and bruising around the treatment area. This should not last for long. The surgeons will prescribe painkillers and other necessary medicines including lifestyle tips for fast and effective healing. The recovery process may take up to 5 weeks and patients can return back to their normal routine then.

Goals Plastic Surgery has a strong social media presence. Patients can follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to see patient success stories and to know more about the team.

4FB10A81-6C6A-48D6-AA62-76763D9ECAD9.jpeg

Tags: beauty luxury & lifestyle brands lifestyle luxury lifestyle

Photography by: Goals Plastic Surgery


