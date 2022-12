By: Amy Rosner By: Amy Rosner | | People Style & Beauty

Ever since fall hit, chunky soles, statement boots, and modern moto styles have been taking over the runways and our street-style feeds.

Sitting at the intersection of these trends, Givenchy’s iconic and cult favorite Shark Lock Boot is the must-have boot of the season.

For the most recent seasons, Matthew M. Williams has re-imagined the boot’s signature silhouette in a biker style and more casual spirit, with a new shearling lining, a Marshmallow sole, and updated colorways.

A slip-on boot adorned with the iconic Givenchy padlock, the Shark Lock is beloved by the fashion world and VIPs alike.

Halsey, Doja Cat, Addison Rae, Nicki Minaj, Madelaine Petsch, Kehlani, Leonnie Hanne, Xenia Adonts, and Sophia Roe, amongst others, count themselves as fans.

Here, we've rounded up our favorite celeb moments in the iconic boot heard 'round the fashion world.

Amelia Gray In Punk Rock Chic

Doja Cat Giving Sexy #Girlboss

Halsey Puts The Stunt In "Stunting"

Kenya Kinski-Jones Having Her Monochrome Moment

Madelaine Petsch Is As Fierce As Ever

Addison Rae Is Bringing School Girl Back

Nicki Minaj Giving Us A Run For Our Money

Venus Williams Looking Like A Grand Slam

Xenia Adonts Is Red Hot