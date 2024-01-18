Givenchy Teams With Disney On 'Frozen' Limited Collection For Kids

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

It’s been 10 years since Disney debuted its Academy Award-winning animated feature Frozen, but we’re not yet ready to “Let It Go.”

Thankfully, Givenchy feels the same way, and the French luxury fashion house is celebrating the anniversary with an official Frozen capsule collection for kids in collaboration with Disney.

The collection features seven original pieces for boys and girls, including T-shirts, T-shirt dresses and more. All the “cool” kids will be seen wearing these looks from Winter through Spring and more.

The beloved film sets the color palette in a range of colors, from ice blue mesh to black-and-white high tops. Of course, Givenchy’s signatures are all over this collection, as are Frozen characters Elsa and Olaf.

Dress your own little snowman, snowgirl or Frozen fanatic in these sweet threads while supplies last. The limited collection is available now at Givenchy retailers and online at givenchy.com. See more of the collection in the images below.