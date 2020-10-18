At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

10 Bottles To Stock The Cellar

By The Editors | November 22, 2020 | Holiday Gift Guide

Glad tidings and cheer to all with these top bottles to toast the season.

gifts-for-wine-lovers-whiskey.jpg

After you've perused this list remember the 2020 Modern Luxury Holiday Gift Guide offers counsel on nine other categories including Gifts For The Beauty Obsessive, Gifts For The Tech Titan, Gifts For The Homebody, Gifts For The Global Citizen, Gifts For The Modern Man, Gifts For The Fashionista, Gifts For The Fitness Fanatic as well as Luxe Stocking Stuffers and Gifts Ideas Under $100.

Until then on with the show.

The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old

The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old

Two oaks combine to create a sweet, warm zest in this fine-aged single malt whisky. The spirits are matured in hand-selected oak casks for a resulting palate of blended vanilla, caramel citrus and butterscotch. From $330

NOLET'S Reserve Dry Gin

NOLETS Reserve Dry Gin Image

Present an engraved bottle of NOLET’S supreme sipping gin for a present that's as thoughtful as it is satisfying. The limited production liquor boasts an essence of saffron and verbena, and each bottle is numbered by hand before being wrapped in an illustrious gift box. From $700

Patrón Estate Release

Patron Estate Release Bottle Image

Encased in a luxurious drawstring or leather bottle holder, this limited-edition silver tequila comes from blue agave plants matured mere steps from the original Hacienda Patrón distillery. Savor its citrusy notes and herbal infusions. From $108

Lillet

lillet-gift-guide.JPG

Looking for a fruity and refreshing apéritif to ease into your holiday feasts? Lillet has you covered. Hailing from Bordeaux in southern France since 1872, Lillet features a smooth blend of handpicked wines and sweet oranges from Turkey, Spain, or Morocco, bitter oranges from Haiti, and quinine from South America. Enjoy on the rocks or in a Lillet Spritz! Prices vary

Dom Perignon 2010 Vintage

Dom Perignon 2010 Vintage Image

The quintessential celebratory drink, Dom Pérignon's 2010 vintage is an unforgettable part of any gathering. The beverage was a challenge to produce, as 2010 saw unfavorable weather conditions in the Champagne region. But the legendary house prevailed, ensuring a special treat for many important events to come. From $188

Hennessy X.O 150th Anniversary Masterpiece

Hennessy XO 150th Anniversary Masterpiece

To celebrate its 150th anniversary, Hennessy X.O has enlisted architect Frank Gehry to reimagine the cognac bottle for a limited edition holiday release. Presented in a gold plexiglass case, the bottle is a work of art itself with a smattering of grape vine patterns and coat of gold, which gradually wanes to reveal the amber liquid inside. From $230

Invivo X, SJP Wine

INVIVO X SARAH JESSICA PARKER BLANC 2019

Invivo Wines has partnered with Sarah Jessica Parker for an exciting release of two wines that are just the thing to sip with your own, Sex and the City-style circle of friends. A fruity sauvignon blanc blends notes of grapefruit, passionfruit and citrus zest, while a summery rosé invokes hints of apple and nectarine, as well as an aroma profile of rose petals and summer berries. From $20

Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition

Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition

Looking for something truly top shelf? A handmade crystal decanter stores a special version of the classic Woodford Reserve Bourbon, one that has been aged an extra three years in French-made cognac casks. The outcome is a perfect balance of spiciness, oak notes and fruit that helps commemorate Baccarat's legacy of more than 250 years. From $2,000

Christian's Cuvée Merlot 2017

Wolffer Estate Christians Cuvee Merlot

The colder season calls for something a bit bolder. A nearly black color signifies the flavor profile of this rich merlot, comprised of notes of toasted oak, berries, dark chocolate and licorice. Best served slightly below room temperature, this wine pairs well with bold flavors such as steak and aged cheeses. From $100

Miami Cocktail Company

miami-cocktail-company.jpg

Hosting doesn’t need to be stressful this season. Allow Miami Cocktail Company to handle the bar with their organic, ready-to-drink cocktails. Coming in five favorite flavors, including Paloma, Bellini, Margarita, Mimosa, and Sangria Spritz, these refreshing mixed drinks feature natural fruit juices without any preservatives, artificial flavors, color, or added sweeteners.

Photography by: Courtesy of brands


