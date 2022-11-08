Buy Jennifer Aniston's Purse, George Clooney's Watch & More Via eBay Veteran's Day Charity Auction

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Watches & Jewelry People Style & Beauty

November is truly the month of giving, whether that’s giving thanks for all we have or giving back to our communities and those in need.

This Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veteran’s Day in the United States, and it presents another opportunity to give in the spirit of brotherly love to those who have put their bodies, minds and lives on the line to serve our nation.

If you want to get involved to show your support for our vets, eBay and Hollywood is making it easy with some celebrity-focused auctions, 100 percent of the proceeds from which will go to support Home For Our Troops, who help raise funds for injured service members and provide housing for those who have been severely injured post 9/11.

What’s on the bidding block for a good cause? Some truly rare and incredible items indeed!

If you’re looking to add some star power to your accessories, the autographed Louis Vuitton Petite Malle Handbag from Jennifer Aniston's personal collection will surely do the trick. It looks like a mini treasure chest, with a black, leather exterior and an eye-catching gold chain. This shoulder bag served Aniston well, and now it can do some real good in the world, too.

More in the market for manly material? It doesn’t get more manly than George Clooney’s autographed Omega Speedmaster. From the “Grey Side of the Moon” series, this timepiece is an automatic, mechanical wonder sold in its original packaging with a 21mm band and buckle closure. The official eBay listing says it’s “seen some wear”—yeah, by Mr. Ocean’s Eleven himself!

The noteworthy sale includes hundreds of items and opportunities, including an autographed Ryan Reynolds Deadpool figurine, a visit to the set of Severance with director Ben Stiller, lunch for two with Paul Rudd and Jake Tapper, a virtual meet and greet with Jake Gyllenhaal and more.

The 64th annual Veterans Day celebration auction runs now through Sunday, Nov. 13, and prices continue to rise on these monumental prizes. Just remember, it’s all going to put veterans in homes, so there’s no limit to what you should give!

Visit ebay.com to see the full lineup of auctions, place your bids and learn more.