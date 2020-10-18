7 Gift Ideas For A Fun-Filled Galentine's Day

Nikol Slatinska | January 15, 2021 |

Expressing one’s love should go beyond just romantic relationships. We love our friends, too! This February 14th, show your girls some appreciation with one or more of these affection-filled presents.

Fleur du Mal Pajama Gift Set

These luxe pajamas are perfect for a movie night or late-night heart-to-heart. A classic silhouette stuns in black silk, outlined in white piping. The set comes conveniently wrapped in a Fleur du Mal logo box and ribbon for $495.

Jenny Patinkin Gua Sha Tool

Reduce fluid retention, puffiness and inflammation in the face with this rose quartz gua sha tool. The smooth rock is said to invoke positive feelings of compassion and self-love while promoting muscle relaxation. The tool’s soft pink hue and cute heart shape don’t hurt, either. Get it from Neiman Marcus for $34.

Les Eaux De Chanel Perfume Set

Travel might be off limits for the near future, but you can still bring the beach to your BFFs with Chanel’s three-piece perfume set that features scents inspired by the coastal destinations of Venice, Biarritz and Deauville. The bottles’ citrusy notes come packaged in a logo pouch and corresponding postcards, with prices started at $240.

Sydney Evan Diamond Heart Necklace

The classic Valentine’s Day heart necklace gets a reboot in the form of Sydney Evan’s 14k gold and diamond pendant. Small shards of “fringe” trail a dainty, bedazzled heart in a piece that is somehow simultaneously subtle and eye-catching. At $1,265, it's sure to be the best Galentine's gift ever.

Peter Thomas Roth Mask A Holic 5 Piece Kit

It’s not a girls’ night without some pampering. Peter Thomas Roth’s five-piece Mask A Holic set comes with a variety of leave-on skin pick-me-ups in gel, mud and under eye patch formulations. At $75, there's something different for everyone to try.

AERIN Picture Frame

Help a bestie memorialize your friendship by presenting her with AERIN’s velvet heart frame. The novelty will brighten up any desk top, nightstand or office space and serve as a constant reminder of the memories you’ve shared. The frame costs $395, but the memories you make together are priceless.

KNC Beauty Lip Masks

Pucker up! Not for a kiss, but rather a moisturizing blend of cherry extract, vitamin E and rose flower oil that will leave your lips feeling plump and soft. The masks in this five-pack also act as smoothing primers for lipstick. Just apply one, leave it on for up to 20 minutes and feel the tingling effect of the ingredients working their magic. Worth the $25 and then some.

