Gal Gadot Buys $5 Million Condo Near Malibu Pier

| January 8, 2021 | Home & Real Estate Celebrity

gal-gadot.jpg

Wonder Woman just bought herself a super pad.

According to American Luxury, Gal Gadot dropped $5 million on an oceanfront Malibu condo near the pier. The leading actress, producer and model nabbed the top floor in a four-unit building that was constructed in 1984.

At just less than 2,000-square-feet, the open-style abode reportedly features 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a fireplace. Hardwood floors lead to a wall of glass that overlooks the ocean, while a row of skylights lets the California sun shine through the whole apartment.

See also: Why WFH When These Luxe Spots Offer Long-Term Stays?

The interior is sleek, white and modern, creating a perfect contrast of warm, clean tones against the water's brilliant blue. We can imagine her taking in the views from her tiled balcony, but we're most jealous of the dual bath and soaking tub.

It's a well-earned prize for Gadot, who's 2020 film Wonderwoman 1984 is now showing on HBO Max. She's still hard at work despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with starring roles in future films Death on the Nile and Red Notice. She was also recently announced to play Egyptian pharaoh Cleopatra in an upcoming bio-drama to be directed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Learn more about the beachy home and see pictures of the gorgeous interior via American Luxury.

Tags: malibu gal gadot web-og

Photography by: Frazer Harrison

