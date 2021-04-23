French Montana Lists Musical Calabasas Mansion for $4.999 Million

Addison Aloian | April 26, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Rapper French Montana hopes someone finds his Calabasas mansion "Unforgettable," listing the 8,618-square-foot mansion for $4.999 million.

The "No Stylist" rapper bought the storied estate from Selena Gomez in 2016. He dropped $3.3 million for the 3.14-acre paradise, more than $1 million less than her asking price of $4.5 million. Gomez originally bought the home for $3.7 million two years earlier.

Montana bumps the price up nearly $2 million, which can partially be attributed to rising property values in the area, but much of the thanks go to the rapper’s major renovations. He invested $400,000 into the project, and it shoes.

Originally built in 2004, the property was already luxurious, to be sure. The jaw-dropping home boasted five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a large wine cellar, a motor court and even five fireplaces, but Montana added a state-of-the-art recording studio, all but guaranteeing that the home's musical legacy will continue to thrive.

During her tenure, Gomez gave the home a turquoise and amethyst color scheme. Montana updated the look with grays and whites. The kitchen color palette also appears cleaner, with white marble counters and cabinetry, as well as glamorous new appliances, such as a Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, dual dishwashers and a Wolf oven.

Whoever purchases the home will surely appreciate the huge master suite, complete with its own fireplace, a prime sitting area with a view overlooking the property, and a chandelier among other decorations.

The estate is decked out in amenities, including a home movie theater, a pool and spa area, plus an outdoor outdoor kitchen, full dining area and pizza oven. Whenever family or friends come to visit, they can stay in their own guesthouse with full bathroom, walk-in closet and fireplace on the terrace.

Montana, real name Karim Kharbouch, was originally born in Morocco and emigrated to the United States when he was 13. The rapper signed a joint-venture record deal in 2012 with Puff Daddy’s Bad Boy Records and Rick Ross’s Mayback Music Group.

Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim group represents the rapper and holds the listing. Learn more about the estate and see pictures via Realtor.com.