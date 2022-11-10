Fran Drescher Teams With ThredUp On Upcycled Holiday Fashions

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | People Style & Beauty

Culture is a circle. Everything comes back around in about 20 years time, and that’s true for the better parts of fashion and television. Case in point: the resurgence of late-’90s sitcom The Nanny, which has found a fresh new crop of fans in Gen Z.

The show’s leading lady, Fran Drescher, was a style icon of her time, and now she’s back at the forefront inspiring a new generation of fashion lovers—and thanks to a new partnership with ThredUp, she’s using that chic power to make a real world of difference.

Drescher and ThredUp just launched an eco-friendly holiday collection of wearables and housewares, created in partnership with sustainable designer Zero Waste Daniel. It’s colorful, cute, comfortable and very planet conscious. What’s not to admire?

“I love the ethos of this collection, and working with thredUP and Zero Waste Daniel to create Fran Fine-approved custom looks was a dream,” Drescher says in a press release. “This holiday season, it’s so important to consider buying gifts that are planet friendly and give back. This upcycled collection is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.”

The collection, dubbed The Full Circle Collection, is even closer to her heart, because ThredUp is set to donate 20 percent of the proceeds to Drescher’s Cancer Schmancer organization. It’s a foundation she started after surviving uterine cancer herself, and through its initiatives, she and the team help folks live more holistically healthy lives in order to prevent illness, detect it early and influence healthcare policies.

Sustainability is a real part of that mission, because a healthy planet equals a healthy population and so much more—but green concepts isn’t where sustainability ends. The Full Circle Collection also took into accounts sustainable business practices, creating its upcycled garments in New York City while paying workers a fair wage, and selling each item at various affordable prices.

"Nowadays, it feels like sustainable is a word people slap on something to make it more expensive,” Daniel says. “My core belief is that everyone deserves to look and feel their best, and we all deserve a healthy planet too. I am so inspired by thredUP's mission and was eager to tackle and challenge industry norms, by making the sustainable option affordable. That's why it means so much to me that The Full Circle Collection can help you choose used for holiday gifting on a realistic budget.”

One of the largest online thrift stores in the business, ThredUp is pleased as punch to bring this collection of brand-new looks from upcycled fabrics to the world. It’s just one more way the company is trying to change the conversation around looking and feeling your best.

“We hope this collection designed by Zero Waste Daniel demonstrates that there is always more life left in the clothing we give away,” says Erin Wallace, VP of ThredUps’ Integrated Marketing. “We also love a fashion throwback, so we decided to marry two of our favorites: secondhand clothes transformed into new looks, and unforgettable ‘90s fashion. Who better to represent this combination than the ultimate then-and-now fashion icon, Fran Drescher?”

Get yourself some updated and upcycled looks, and deck your own halls in upcycled housewares, with The Full Circle Collection today. Shop all the styles and learn more about ThredUp’s ever-evolving mission at thredup.com.