Here's Where Celebrities Partied During Formula 1 Las Vegas

While the world’s greatest drivers sped down the Strip during the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the stars were out and about to celebrate Sin City-style. Here’s where the in-crowd rubbed elbows.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev at The After by Wynn Las Vegas at Delilah; PHOTO COURTESY OF WYNN LAS VEGAS

Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Las Vegas’ most exclusive gathering occurred at its stunning supper club, Delilah. Held on Saturday, Nov. 18—the night Oracle Red Bull Racing champ Max Verstappen captured his 18th Formula 1 win for the 2023 season—The After by Wynn invited a star-studded crowd to enjoy cocktails, gourmet cuisine and a DJ set by Quest Love. Among the elite partygoers were actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Casey Affleck, Jon Hamm, Sofia Vergara, Zach Braff and Nina Dobrev; pro athletes James Harden, Shaun White and Odell Beckham Jr.; musicians Justin Bieber, Wiz Khalifa, Leon Bridges and Tyga; and models Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss, among many others. The soiree was hosted by Craig Billings, John Terzian, Brian Toll, Sean Christie and Bond Hospitality.

Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Bieber and John Terzian at The After by Wynn at Delilah Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF WYNN LAS VEGAS

Wynn Las Vegas also hosted packed parties into the wee hours of the night with the world’s top DJs at XS Nightclub. DJ Marshmello kicked off the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Wednesday, Nov. 15, during an invite-only party at XS, where the guest list included Will.I.Am, Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner, Mercedes-AMG principal Toto Wolff, Mercedes-AMG drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, Haas principal Guenther Steiner, Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and McLaren driver Lando Norris, among others.

Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, DJ Marshmello, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon and Williams Racing driver Logan Sargeant; PHOTO BY DANNY MAHONEY

On Thursday night, Wynn hosted the Sports Illustrated Circuit Series party with The Chainsmokers. Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean joined the duo onstage for a rendition of the band’s hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” while celebs like Michael B. Jordan looked on.

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF WYNN LAS VEGAS

By Friday night, Swedish House Mafia took over the DJ booth at XS, where influencer Alix Earle made an appearance. The VIP area was filled with Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Michael B. Jordan, French Montana and Saweetie. And for Saturday’s grand finale, headliners Calvin Harris, Diplo and Dom Dolla had XS completely sold out, with Lewis Hamilton, it-couple Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, Odell Beckham Jr., Russell Westbrook, Saweetie, Alix Earle and Wiz Khalifa all joining in on the fun.

Diplo with Lewis Hamilton at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF WYNN LAS VEGAS

LAVO

On Friday, Nov. 17, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hosted a poker and blackjack tournament at LAVO at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to benefit the Eastern Congo Initiative, Affleck’s nonprofit organization. Guests enjoyed sips of Casamigos from the brand’s espresso martini bar while betting big against stars ranging from James Marsden, Tobey Maguire and Jon Hamm to Cara Delevingne, Jimmy Kimmel and Lukas Haas.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at LAVO at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; PHOTO BY MINDY SMALL/GETTY IMAGES

Speed Vegas

Swiss watch brand IWC Schaffhausen, Mercedes-AMG and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One team joined forces for a one-night-only pop-up at Speed Vegas. Dubbed Speed City, the desert setting served as a sleek backdrop to the presentation of the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé and IWC’s new Pilot’s Watch Performance Chronograph 41 collection. Will.I.Am, actors James Marsden and Aaron Paul, and NASCAR star Danica Patrick were all spotted on the scene as Formula 1 stars Lewis Hamilton and George Russell delivered an exhilarating driving performance in their respective Mercedes-AMG GT Coupés. A breathtaking drone show accompanied the speedy scene, where IWC and Mercedes lit up the night sky with their latest models.

Actors James Marsden and Aaron Paul at Speed City; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

AMG-Mercedes and IWC Schaffhausen's exclusive Speed City pop-up at Speed Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell showed off their racing skills at Speed City. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Mercedes showed off its Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé through drones flying in the night sky. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas + Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations

Offered exclusively to Hilton Honors members, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas threw Friday and Saturday night parties in an indoor-outdoor club setting complete with glam touch-ups, F1 simulators and an oxygen bar. The special Hilton Stay on The Grid Experience offered members exclusive soirees led by Paris Hilton and Zedd, respectively. No Hard Feelings star Matthew Noszka jumped into the DJ booth to say hello to Hilton, while her husband Carter Reum hyped up the crowd with T-shirt giveaways in support of his wife. On Saturday, Zedd dropped the beat to celebrate Max Verstappen's victory in the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o joined the beloved DJ for the bash. Hilton Honors also invited its VIPs to Club Elara at Hilton Grand Vacations, where guests had front-row access to the circuit's straightaway on East Harmon Avenue. NSYNC member Joey Fatone and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro were spotted on the scene.

Paris Hilton got the party started at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 17. PHOTO COURTESY OF HILTON

Zedd commanded the DJ booth at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF HILTON

Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o; PHOTO COURTESY OF HILTON

Trackside and Beyond

Many famous faces were spotted strolling through the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix grid to get an up-close look at the cars and drivers. Seen on the grid and in the stands were Brad Pitt (who’s currently working on a Formula 1 movie), Sir Rod Stewart, Anthony Mackie, Shaquille O’Neal, Terry Crews, Steve Aoki, Olympian Usain Bolt, Lupita Nyong’o, Kylie Minogue, Rihanna and known F1 fan Gordon Ramsay. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky also showed up for an exclusive event with Puma.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna; PHOTO BY JOJO KORSH/BFA.COM

