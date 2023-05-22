See Florence Pugh's Valentino Beauty Campaign

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | People Style & Beauty

Don't worry, darling, Florence Pugh's face is in good hands.

The actress, who was recently named the new face of Valentino, will also represent the makeup side of the maison.

"She is known for her cool, colorful, creative, expressive, confident, inclusive, and diverse talent. Florence is authentic, true to herself and natural, at the same time as she is truly unique and has the ability to transform herself, showing many multifaceted ways of being her. This is the very core of the Valentino Beauty philosophy, which makes Florence an ideal ambassador," the brand said in a press release.

"@valentino.beauty and I joined forces and I couldn't be prouder. Embracing the bold and embracing the bright, here’s our exciting and colourful campaign," Pugh wrote on instagram.

Pugh, whose first shoot with Valentino featured the Garavani bag, also wore the fashion house to the Met Gala.

See the newest campaign below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)