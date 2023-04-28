Florence Pugh Named New Face Of Valentino

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Florence Pugh will flex her fashion muscles as the latest face of Valentino.

Valentino launched their newest Rockstud campaign with the Oscar-nominated actress, featuring the Garavani bag.

See More: THINK PINK! Valentino Garavani Debuts a Hot New Bag Collection

Pugh "is the new face of Valentino. Known for her authenticity, vulnerability and fearless self-expression both on-camera and off, the English actor has been chosen by creative director [Pier Paolo Piccioli] to be the latest #ValentinoDiVas," the fashion house posted on its Instagram account.

"As you can see ... I’m pretty shocked and ecstatic to announce that my @maisonvalentino campaign is here. Truly an honor to continue creating art with my family at Valentino. Working with talented people is one thing, but to work with talented people who are great friends feeds the soul! And this campaign truly did feed the soul. Thank you for letting me be me," Pugh wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

Praising the Midsommar star, Piccioli said "having a testimonial to me means working with someone who can embody all values and creative perspectives that I have for Valentino. It’s not just a face, it’s a real partnership based on trust and respect. I met Florence right after my couture show, and I was impressed by her intelligence and bravery, the way she stand for herself, the ability to handle any circumstances with such grace and acumen."

According to The New York Times, Pugh will attend the Met Gala with Piccioli, and she even teased what her look might encompass. "It's big, but we like big, don't we? When I'm on those red carpets, there is so much pressure because you're either selling a movie or trying to make a moment. They're nerve-racking."