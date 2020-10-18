10 Gifts for the Fitness Fanatic

By The Editors | November 22, 2020 | Holiday Gift Guide

What to get the one who is always in motion? These gifts for those that like to slice, spin and swim are sure to make a splash.

There is no doubt that this unprecedented year has impacted the way we all approach exercise. Whether they are newly committed or steady superjocks, what do get the endorphin-junkie in your life? From chic workout wear to next level equipment, these fitness-inspired gifts for athletes will help them up their workout game.

Until then on with the show.

MIRROR Interactive Home Gym

More than an elegant accessory, the MIRROR interactive home gym transforms any room into a pilates studio, kickboxing ring, dance floor or personal training session. Its responsive digital features make each workout tailored to your fitness goals, all from the comfort of your home. From $1,495

TECHNOGYM Personal Line

Home gyms need not look out of place in beautiful interiors with Technogym’s sleek collection of fitness equipment. The brand’s Personal Line of bikes, treadmills, ellipticals and kinesis and power stations combine functionality and the forward-thinking aesthetic of designer Antonio Citterio. How’s that for working out in style?

SoulCycle At-Home Bike

Immerse the cycling enthusiast in your life in the adrenaline-building sensation of a challenging pedal session with SoulCycle’s at-home bike, powered by Variis. The high-resolution touchscreen transports riders to instructor-led classes with the help of blood-pumping playlists. From $2,500

Variis by Equinox

Account holders of the Variis by Equinox mobile app unlock an unlimited number of high-intensity weekly activity sessions. Exercise to content from industry leaders, such as PURE Yoga, HeadStrong, Precision Run and SoulCycle without the need for a gym membership. $39.99 per month

Tiffany Pool Set

Spruce up any billiard table with Tiffany’s oak and sterling silver pool set. An engraved silver frame plate turns the set into a charming customized gift, perfect for scoring some kick shots with the Tiffany-colored pool balls, numbered in a smooth typewriter font. $1,750

PXG Duffel Bag

Keep gym essentials handy with PXG’s chrome leather duffel bag. A spacious interior and four exterior pockets are complemented by a black, top-grain pebble leather for a refined appearance, and a detachable shoulder strap makes the bag easily portable despite any heavy equipment inside. $495

AERIN Backgammon Set

Even the most hardcore athletes need to sit still sometimes. Luxury lifestyle brand AERIN turns a centuries-old tradition into a contemporary focal point with the tortoise backgammon set. The glossy box opens into an interior crafted out of wood, suede and brass for a look that’s sure to elevate their game. $2,250

MCM Activewear

Get your heartrate up in MCM’s jacquard knit top and legging set. Both garments display tribal-inspired, multi-colored patterns in a stretch fabric, allowing for total freedom of movement. The eye-catching embroidery also promotes breathability, keeping you cool through any sweat sesh. From $395

TB12 At-Home Looped Band Kit

Conditioning is key before and after workouts. Look to the TB12 band kit for resistance bands that will not only stretch the body and decrease injury risk, but also build and tone lean muscle. The set fits compactly into luggage, making it convenient for travel and on-the-go. $95

PXG Blackjack Putter

For a more stable stroke on the green, turn to PXG’s Blackjack Putter. Made from high density tungsten and aluminum, the weighty club ensures precise aim and is bound to help you achieve victory on the course. Its exterior features the PXG darkness insignia (a skull with the number 26) for a forebodingly cool look. $395