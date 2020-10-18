At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
Read More

April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

People

See More
Read More

October 29, 2020

Kaley Cuoco Talks Life After 'Big Bang Theory' and Being a Dog Mom
Read More

October 22, 2020

How Elizabeth Debicki Surrendered to 2020 and Prepared to Play Princess Diana
Read More

October 22, 2020

19 Philanthropic Families Who Are Investing in a Better Future

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

November 12, 2020

Let's Do Brunch: Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's French Toast Recipe
Read More

November 10, 2020

Hold Your Drink: Jack Daniel's Limited-Release Is Here
Read More

November 6, 2020

5 Fine Dining Destinations in Los Angeles for Takeout

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

November 9, 2020

Ermenegildo Zegna Celebrates 110 Years By Turning To Sustainability
Read More

November 8, 2020

Bauble Buzz: Jewelry Designers Reimagine Age-Old Pieces
Read More

November 5, 2020

Fall Staples With A Twist To Make Your Wardrobe Stand Out This Season
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

10 Gifts for the Fitness Fanatic

By The Editors | November 22, 2020 | Holiday Gift Guide

What to get the one who is always in motion? These gifts for those that like to slice, spin and swim are sure to make a splash.

fitness-gifts-for-workout-athletes.jpg

There is no doubt that this unprecedented year has impacted the way we all approach exercise. Whether they are newly committed or steady superjocks, what do get the endorphin-junkie in your life? From chic workout wear to next level equipment, these fitness-inspired gifts for athletes will help them up their workout game.

After you've perused this list remember the 2020 Modern Luxury Holiday Gift Guide offers counsel on nine other categories including Gifts For The Beauty Obsessive, Gifts For The Tech Titan, Gifts For The Homebody, Gifts For The Connoisseur, Gifts For The Global Citizen, Gifts For The Modern Man, Gifts For The Fashionista, as well as Luxe Stocking Stuffers and Gifts Ideas Under $100.

Until then on with the show.

MIRROR Interactive Home Gym

MIRROR Interactive Home Gym Image

More than an elegant accessory, the MIRROR interactive home gym transforms any room into a pilates studio, kickboxing ring, dance floor or personal training session. Its responsive digital features make each workout tailored to your fitness goals, all from the comfort of your home. From $1,495

TECHNOGYM Personal Line

TECHNOGYM Personal Line Equipment

Home gyms need not look out of place in beautiful interiors with Technogym’s sleek collection of fitness equipment. The brand’s Personal Line of bikes, treadmills, ellipticals and kinesis and power stations combine functionality and the forward-thinking aesthetic of designer Antonio Citterio. How’s that for working out in style?

SoulCycle At-Home Bike

Image of SoulCycle At Home Bike

Immerse the cycling enthusiast in your life in the adrenaline-building sensation of a challenging pedal session with SoulCycle’s at-home bike, powered by Variis. The high-resolution touchscreen transports riders to instructor-led classes with the help of blood-pumping playlists. From $2,500

Variis by Equinox

4_7_EQX_HAR_TAB20_20_466_1920x1001.jpg

Account holders of the Variis by Equinox mobile app unlock an unlimited number of high-intensity weekly activity sessions. Exercise to content from industry leaders, such as PURE Yoga, HeadStrong, Precision Run and SoulCycle without the need for a gym membership. $39.99 per month

Tiffany Pool Set

Image of Tiffany Pool Set Photo

Spruce up any billiard table with Tiffany’s oak and sterling silver pool set. An engraved silver frame plate turns the set into a charming customized gift, perfect for scoring some kick shots with the Tiffany-colored pool balls, numbered in a smooth typewriter font. $1,750

PXG Duffel Bag

PXG Chrome Leather Duffel Bag Image

Keep gym essentials handy with PXG’s chrome leather duffel bag. A spacious interior and four exterior pockets are complemented by a black, top-grain pebble leather for a refined appearance, and a detachable shoulder strap makes the bag easily portable despite any heavy equipment inside. $495

AERIN Backgammon Set

AERIN Tortoise Backgammon Set

Even the most hardcore athletes need to sit still sometimes. Luxury lifestyle brand AERIN turns a centuries-old tradition into a contemporary focal point with the tortoise backgammon set. The glossy box opens into an interior crafted out of wood, suede and brass for a look that’s sure to elevate their game. $2,250

MCM Activewear

MCM Activewear Jacquard Knit Top

MCM Activewear Jacquard Leggings

Get your heartrate up in MCM’s jacquard knit top and legging set. Both garments display tribal-inspired, multi-colored patterns in a stretch fabric, allowing for total freedom of movement. The eye-catching embroidery also promotes breathability, keeping you cool through any sweat sesh. From $395

TB12 At-Home Looped Band Kit

TB12 At Home Looped Band Kit Image

Conditioning is key before and after workouts. Look to the TB12 band kit for resistance bands that will not only stretch the body and decrease injury risk, but also build and tone lean muscle. The set fits compactly into luggage, making it convenient for travel and on-the-go. $95

PXG Blackjack Putter

PXG Blackjack Putter Fitness Image

For a more stable stroke on the green, turn to PXG’s Blackjack Putter. Made from high density tungsten and aluminum, the weighty club ensures precise aim and is bound to help you achieve victory on the course. Its exterior features the PXG darkness insignia (a skull with the number 26) for a forebodingly cool look. $395

Tags: fitness web-og

Photography by: Photos courtesy of brands


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: