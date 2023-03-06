Here Are All The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Award Winners

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Awards

Stephanie Hsu wins the Best Breakthrough Performance for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

A24 juggernaut Everything Everywhere All At Once continued its award season dominance at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 4 in Santa Monica. Hosted by Hasan Minhaj, the ceremony honors the best in film and television, particularly stories that uplift its mission to celebrate diversity, originality and uniqueness of vision.

Everything Everywhere All at Once won awards for Best Feature, Director and Screenplay, among others. Another standout winner was FX’s The Bear, which took home the prizes for Best New Scripted Series and Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series by Ayo Edebiri. See the full list of winners below.

Best Feature

Bones and All

Producers: Timothée Chalamet, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Luca Guadagnino, David Kajganich, Lorenzo Mieli, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, Theresa Park, Peter Spears

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Producers: Daniel Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

Our Father, the Devil

Producers: Ellie Foumbi, Joseph Mastantuono

Tár

Producers: Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

Women Talking

Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand

Best First Feature

Aftersun (WINNER)

Director: Charlotte Wells

Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

Emily the Criminal

Director: John Patton Ford

Producers: Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes

The Inspection

Director: Elegance Bratton

Producers: Effie T. Brown, Chester Algernal Gordon

Murina

Director: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Producers: Danijel Pek, Rodrigo Teixeira

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Director/Producer: Jamie Dack

Producer: Leah Chen Baker

John Cassavetes Award

The African Desperate

Writer/Director/Producer: Martine Syms

Writer/Producer: Rocket Caleshu

Producer: Vic Brooks

A Love Song

Writer/Director/Producer: Max Walker-Silverman

Producers: Jesse Hope, Dan Janvey

The Cathedral (WINNER)

Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose

Producer: Graham Swon

Holy Emy

Writer/Director: Araceli Lemos

Writer/Producer: Giulia Caruso

Producers: Mathieu Bompoint, Ki Jin Kim, Konstantinos Vassilaros

Something in the Dirt

Writer/Director/Producer: Justin Benson

Director/Producer: Aaron Moorhead

Producer: David Lawson Jr.

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Screenplay

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines

K.D. Dávila, Emergency

Sarah DeLappe, story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal (WINNER)

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Mia Goth, Pearl

Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Nina Hoss, Tár

Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser

Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Gracija Filipović, Murina

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár (WINNER)

Hélène Louvart, Murina

Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Eliot Rockett, Pearl

Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

Best Editing

Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral

Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Monika Willi, Tár

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking

Director: Sarah Polley

Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight

Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

Director/Producer: Shaunak Sen

Producers: Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (WINNER)

Director/Producer: Laura Poitras

Producers: Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

A House Made of Splinters

Director: Simon Lereng Wilmont

Producers: Monica Hellström

Midwives

Director/Producer: Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing

Producers: Mila Aung-Thwin, Ulla Lehmann, Bob Moore

Riotsville, U.S.A.

Director: Sierra Pettengill

Producers: Sara Archambault, Jamila Wignot

Best International Film

Corsage (Austria/Luxembourg/France/Belgium/Italy/England)

Director: Marie Kreutzer

Joyland (Pakistan/USA) (WINNER)

Director: Saim Sadiq

Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines)

Director: Martika Ramirez Escobar

Return to Seoul (South Korea/France/Belgium/Romania)

Director: Davy Chou

Saint Omer (France)

Director: Alice Diop

Producers Award presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky (WINNER)

David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny (WINNER)

Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, Mija

Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There (WINNER)

Rebeca Huntt, Beba

Best New Nonscripted or Documentary Series

Children of the Underground

Executive Producers: Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Ted Gesing, Gabriela Cowperthwaite, Kate Barry; Co-Executive Producer: Julie Gaither

Mind Over Murder

Executive Producers: Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

Executive Producers: Nick Boak, Andrew Renzi, Andrew D. Corkin, Theo James, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma; Co-Executive Producer: Jeremiah Murphy

The Rehearsal (WINNER)

Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder; Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith; Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Executive Producers: W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn; Co-Executive Producer: Geraldine L. Porras

Best New Scripted Series

The Bear (WINNER)

Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer; Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson; Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube

Pachinko

Creator/Executive Producer: Soo Hugh; Executive Producers: Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Justin Chon, Kogonada; Co-Executive Producers: Dani Gorin, Sebastian Lee, David Kim, Ethan Kuperberg

The Porter

Creators/Executive Producers: Marsha Greene, Annmarie Morais, Arnold Pinnock; Creator/Co-Executive Producer: Bruce Ramsay; Creator: Aubrey Nealon; Executive Producers: Ian Dimerman, Jennifer Kawaja, Charles Officer, R.T. Thorne, Aml Ameen, Bruno Dubé, Alfre Woodard, Rose Catherine Pinkney, Devin Griffin; Co-Executive Producers: Elise Cousineau, Andrea Glinski, Steve Cochrane, Daphne Park

Severance

Creator/Executive Producer: Dan Erickson; Executive Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, John Cameron; Co-Executive Producers: Jill Footlick, Kari Drake

Station Eleven

Creator/Executive Producer: Patrick Somerville; Executive Producers: Jessica Rhoades, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell, Scott Delman, Jeremy Podeswa, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson; Co-Executive Producers: David Nicksay, Nick Cuse

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen, The Porter

Mohammed Amer, Mo

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

KaMillion, Rap Sh!t

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sue Ann Pien, As We See It

Adam Scott, Severance

Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (WINNER)

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Frankie Quiñones, This Fool

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Molly Shannon, I Love That For You

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Pachinko

Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn

