8 Fashion-Wine Collaborations To Keep Your Vino Collection Stocked & Chic

Collaborations across all industry sectors are all the rage these days whether you’re musing over the Snoop Dogg’s 19 Crimes wine release or Louis Vuitton x Supreme capsule collection. Recently, one of our favorite teaming ups has become the colliding worlds of wine and fashion. See below for the best collaborations.

Donnafugata x Dolce & Gabbana

Donnafugata x Dolce & Gabbana marries two Sicilian brands that both operate on an intense attention to detail. It's something you can see in the vibrant labels of the red-centric Cuordilava, which presents notes of plum, orange zest, cinnamon and lavender, and the sunshine-like Isolano that offers flavors of lemon zest and Mediterranean herbs. In all, the collection is made of four wines and also includes a rosé and another red.

Ecco Domani Designer Labels

The Italian wine brand Ecco Domani is a big fan of fashion. Why else would it routinely team up with the hottest designers? Each summer, it tasks a celebrity artist to design a limited-edition label for its Pinot Grigio and, so far, has teamed up with Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, Jeremy Scott, Alice + Olivia, Christian Siriano, Zac Posen and Brandon Maxwell. Each label is unique to the designer, but rest assured the pinot is always a refreshing combination of floral and tropical fruit notes.

Feudi del Pisciotto's Nero D'Avola Versace

Also Sicilian in heritage, the Nero d’Avola 2015 Versace captures the boldness of the region’s terroir and wines— a sort of strength also long embodied by the daring Italian maison. Featuring a hand-drawn label by Donatella, the bottle’s Medusa logo is just as enchanting as its full-bodied libation.

Karl Lagerfeld x Chateau Rauzan-Ségla

In the ‘90s, Chanel bought the Bordeaux winery Chateau Rauzan-Ségla, so it only made sense that to celebrate the winery’s 350th anniversary, it would assign an industry titan to honor the milestone. The result was a colorful label designed by Karl Lagerfeld for its 2009 vintage, which continues to be a rare find.

Rosie Assoulin’s Vivanterre

The NYC-based luxury womenswear designer Rosie Assoulin forayed into the world of vino a few years ago with her husband, Max, to create a natural wine line. Produced in the Auvergne region of France by Patrick Bouju and Justine Loiseau and with the guidance of sommelier Cedric Nicaise, Vivanterre is all about reflecting the earth and uses organically, biodynamically farmed grapes. It’s got something for everyone with a lineup that features two whites and one each of rosé, red and orange.

Vera Wang’s Prosecco

Vera Wang knows that commemorating life’s important moments requires more than just a stylish look. Just consider her decision to launch an Italian prosecco brand in 2021. Made in the winemaking region Piemonte and in partnership with producer Araldica, Vera Wang Party sparkles with aromas of apple and stone fruit and notes of citrus.

Veuve Clicquot x K-Way

K-Way is known for its fashionable approach to helping you get through inclement weather, but it also has a history of keeping champagne chilled. A few years ago, the brand brought its genius to Veuve Clicquot to together develop a mini K-Way jacket that keeps your bubbly cool for up to 90 minutes while on the go.

Bella Hadid’s Kin Euphorics

Sure, Kin Euphorics isn’t technically wine, but we’d be remiss to not nod to at least one non-alcoholic brand, especially when it comes from fashion It Girl Bella Hadid and one of its best products is inspired by rosé. Co-founded by Jen Batchelor and Hadid, Kin Euphorics is a functional NA beverage infused with adaptogens and nootropics, which vary by can. Consider the Kin Bloom for sparkling sips of strawberry, Schisandra and rosemary.

