Read More

Fall Staples With A Twist To Make Your Wardrobe Stand Out This Season

Faye Power Vande Vrede | November 5, 2020 | Style & Beauty Style & Beauty Feature

Stand out with these exceptional fall pieces.

Balenciaga Apple Music playlist from Orchard MileBalenciaga Apple Music playlist, orchardmille.com

Bottega Veneta earrings from Orchard MileBottega Veneta sterling silver earrings, $530 orchardmille.com

Prada scarf from Orchard MilePrada scarf, $480 orchardmille.com

Stella McCartney crossbody bag from Orchard MileStella McCartney crossbody bag, $830 orchardmille.comStella McCartney trail hiking shoe

Stella McCartney trail hiking shoe, $615 orchardmille.com

John Brevard ring from Orchard Mile

John Brevard ring, $200 orchardmille.com

Stuart Weitzman suede bootie from Orchard Mile

Stuart Weitzman suede bootie, $650 orchardmille.com

Balenciaga sunglasses from Orchard MileBalenciaga sunglasses, orchardmille.com

MM6 Maison Margiela bag from Orchard Mile

MM6 Maison Margiela handbag, $410 orchardmille.com

Prada x Adidas sneaker from Orchard Mile

Prada for Adidasleather Superstar sneaker, orchardmille.com

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue bag

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25 bag, $795 orchardmille.com

You're Invited: Classic, Elegant Entertaining Book

Stephanie Booth Shafran for Oscar de la Renta You’re Invited: Classic, Elegant Entertaining book, $150 orchardmille.com

Balenciaga BB earrings from Orchard Mile

Balenciaga BB small stud earrings, $495 orchardmille.com

Oscar de la Renta case from Orchard MileOscar de la Renta croc-embossed passport case, $320 orchardmille.com

Valentino Voce Viva eau de parfumValentino Voce Viva eau de parfum, $130 orchardmille.com

Aspinal of London scarf from Orchard Mile

Aspinal of London lion and peacocksilk scarf, $175 orchardmille.com

Dolce & Gabbana bag from Orchard MileDolce & Gabbana Sicily matelassé bag, $1,895 orchardmille.com

Chanel red lipstick from Orchard MileChanel Rouge Allure velvet lipstick in L’Indomabile, $38 orchardmille.com

D&G brass buckle pump from Orchard MileDolce & Gabbana brass buckle pumps, $1,145 orchardmille.com

Valentino puffer jacket from Orchard Mile

Valentino puffer jacket, $2,980 orchardmille.com

Tags: fall fashion

Photography by: Courtesy of brands

