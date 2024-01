By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Watches & Jewelry

Fabergé is unleashing its dragons.

The jewelry makers have released a Game Of Thrones-inspired set of pieces in honor of the Lunar New Year and the year of the dragon.

A rose gold ruby and diamond dragon skeleton wrap ring, a white and rose gold ruby and diamond dragon ear cuff and a white and rose gold diamond transformable ear cuff and choker are included in the collection.

The Fabergé x Game of Thrones Dragon high jewelry collection is available at select Fabergé boutiques.