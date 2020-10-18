Ermenegildo Zegna Celebrates 110 Years By Turning To Sustainability

2020 may be forever solidified in our minds as one of the most challenging years in recent memory. But, amid the chaos, one name and one brand continues to shape future generations with exciting and forward- thinking initiatives that prove 110 years in business can be just the beginning.

In honor of the momentous anniversary, Ermenegildo Zegna used the occasion to simultaneously look inward and outward. With over a century of craftsmanship and skill (with origins as a textile mill and later a clothing manufacturer) Zegna turned to its legacy as a jumping-off point to redefine a new era for the brand. With a trifecta of noteworthy ventures and social media campaigns, this luxury house is not resting on its very well-earned laurels.

The Oasi Zegna nature reserve

First, Zegna looked to sustainability and the creation of #UseTheExisting, as seen in the fall/winter 2019 collection. Behind the trending hashtags is the idea to work toward a completely upcycled element in all of its pieces moving forward. While this may seem like a lofty idea, Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori explains, “It is our duty as denizens of the world to live responsibly. I want to do it using the creative means I have at my disposal, which extend from the materiality to the fabric-making to the exquisite technicality of tailoring. We can reuse and reinvent the existing, getting progressive fabrics out of discarded ones, translating traditional techniques into innovative lifetime tailoring. This is Zegna’s answer to responsibility, making the dream of zero waste possible.”