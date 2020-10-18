How Eric Paskin's Battle with Addiction Inspired His Successful Rehab Center

Thomas Herd | March 23, 2021 | People

Controlled substance and alcohol consumption has risen significantly due to the pandemic with people often seeking refuge from the lack of social interaction, rising concerns over job security, travel restrictions, and interpersonal conflicts in the “good ole” way. Pandemics come and go, but the addiction may stay and continue ruining people’s lives even more than the harmful virus. There is no vaccine against addiction and it may never be found because of the innate human nature that often makes us take the path of least resistance. Yet help may be around the corner. Meet Eric Paskin, the founder of Restore Health + Wellness Center, which is a premier addiction rehabilitation facility located in Los Angeles.

One may say that he did not choose the business, rather the business chose him. Eric got into the noble trade of helping people get over all sorts of addictions through years of personal suffering. He struggled with addiction for most of his life, at one point falling so low as to become homeless. During that dire period, he would find himself in rehab several times. After one such rehab stint, it dawned on him that he should call it quits, once and for all. From that day on, Eric steered clear of alcohol and drugs. At that point, he met his sponsor who would soon suggest that Eric get into marketing for addiction treatment facilities, as he had some background in marketing. This was the last thing he wanted to do in life after getting sober—the prospect of working for a rehab center just after getting clean. Yet he stayed, and ultimately excelled.

Having struggled with the addiction himself and now managing a premier treatment facility, Eric really has skin in the game. Anyone who chooses to battle addiction should heed his advice. “It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, and it seems daunting when your entire life all you’ve done is use drugs and alcohol to numb, cope, and survive, and I can’t explain it but one day you’ll wake up and things won’t seem as daunting and overwhelming—life will seem to be getting better,” he says with a sense of passion.

The memory of the pain he went through for years and the passion he now finds in his work make him the best in his profession. Since each patient has a specific set of biological, psychological, and social attributes, all of this is thoroughly assessed by the center’s specialists before embarking on treatment. Rehabilitation programs are tailored to meet each individual’s unique needs. No less important is that Restore Health + Wellness Center makes sure that a recovered patient does not fall back into addiction after the program is completed.

Being the living proof that it is possible to overcome addiction Eric has inspired thousands of Restore Health + Wellness Center’s patients who got back to normal lives. For the latest news about the center go to Restore Health + Wellness Center.