Inside Franciacorta's Exclusive Emmy Awards Events

By: Laura Eckstein Jones

Bubbling Over



VIPs enjoyed a special pre-Emmy dinner at Angelini Osteria; PHOTO COURTESY OF FRANCIACORTA

THE PARTY

For the fourth year in a row, Italian wine company Franciacorta served the official sparkling wine of the Emmy Awards. To mark the occasion, the brand invited esteemed guests to a private dinner at beloved Italian restaurant Angelini Osteria and set up bars at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the Performer Nominees Celebration and the Governors Gala—the exclusive Emmys afterparty.

THE PEOPLE

VIPs, including renowned Italian actress and “Made in Italy” ambassador Miriam Leone, Marta Pozzan, Will Burke and more, attended a number of events, while stars such as Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Cris Abrego and more toasted with Franciacorta at the Governors Gala.

THE PINNACLE

Spirits were high all week leading up to the main event, but Franciacorta’s outstanding dish at the Governors Gala was a true highlight. To pay homage to the Erbusco region, where his restaurant Hill Colle resides, chef Augusto Pasini prepared gnocchi “a la plancha” topped with Franciacorta sauce and black truffle. Cheers to that!



Chef Augusto Pasini from Hill Colle restaurant in Erbusco, Italy, prepared gnocchi “a la plancha” with Franciacorta sauce and black truffles; PHOTO COURTESY OF FRANCIACORTA





Will Burke and wife Gaia Ceccaroli at Angelini Osteria; PHOTO COURTESY OF FRANCIACORTA





Miriam Leone, Elisabetta Canalis and Marta Pozzan at the Performer Nominees Celebration; PHOTO COURTESY OF FRANCIACORTA





Miriam Leone at the Governors Gala following the Emmy Awards ceremony; PHOTO COURTESY OF FRANCIACORTA