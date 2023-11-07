Historic Egyptian Theatre Reopens With Can't-Miss Events Lineup

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Lifestyle Feature Movies

On the heels of its 101-year anniversary, the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood is back with a killer reopening.

Home to the first-ever Hollywood movie premiere, the film landmark has been an institution since the industry’s Golden Age. Originally, it was a movie palace during the silent film era and became the birthplace of the red carpet.

Now, three years after Netflix and American Cinematheque partnered to restore it, the Egyptian Theatre is set to open this month. It will debut with a screening of David Fincher’s newest film, The Killer, and a Q&A with the esteemed director on Nov. 9. And for those who can’t make it, you can celebrate at home by watching Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre.

A documentary short film about the theater, it will be released on Netflix the same day and features interviews with Guillermo Del Toro, Rian Johnson, Lynette Howell Taylor, Autumn Durald Arkapaw and the theatre’s restoration architect, Peyton Hall.

The Egyptian Theatre’s restoration preserved its historic charm while updating it for modern audiences. Alongside its ability to screen 70 mm films, the 516-seat theater features state-of-the-art digital capabilities like immersive Dolby Atmos sound, a digital Barco laser projector and two reel-to-reel Norelco Projectors. What’s more, it is one of only five theaters left in the country that can project nitrate film.

In November, other programming includes the presentation of Bradley Cooper’s Maestro from Nov. 22 to Dec. 7 and Ultra Cinematheque 70 Fest from Nov. 10 to 21. The latter will present 70 mm screenings of Playtime, Lawrence of Arabia, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Aliens, Boogie Nights, West Side Story, Spartacus, The Master, The Wild Bunch and Nope.

Tickets for special events are now available on the Egyptian Theatre website, in addition to information about more programming.

Furthermore, film buffs have the chance to own a piece of movie history. The American Cinematheque held onto pieces of the theater’s original movie screen, divided it up and had legendary filmmakers and actors sign the pieces. Placed in custom lucite frames, the movie screen pieces will be auctioned off on Charitybuzz to support the restoration of 35 mm classic film prints that are no longer in circulation and films from filmmakers of color and the American Cinemathque’s 40-year archive. The auction goes live on Nov. 9.

The Egyptian Theatre is located at 6712 Hollywood Blvd 90028.

