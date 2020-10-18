Edmund Coutan Shares His ‘rags To Riches' Success Story

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 5, 2021 | Culture People Sponsored Post

The COVID-19 pandemic crippled the global economy in 2020, including the energy industry. One might think that the oil and gas industries are untouchable, but companies posted losses in the billions as stay-at-home orders kept countless employees out of the office. This meant less commuting and thus less gas consumed. Even alternative energy companies were affected, until Edmund Coutan saw an opportunity in the lockdowns.

Born in Paris in 1988, Edmund immigrated to the United States when he was 5. Growing up, he worked a lot of minimum wage jobs that topped out at $5 an hour. But he wanted more and dreamed of the day he would bring in around half a million dollars. Today, this green entrepreneur has turned a small solar company into a 7-figure powerhouse.

In March of 2020, the pandemic swept the globe like wildfire. Like thousands of other businesses, Apricot Solar was financially crushed, and several people quit. Driven by an intense work ethic, Edmund stayed on as he saw a silver lining in the difficult circumstances. As people were confined to their homes, internet traffic was up and the use of social media skyrocketed.

While many other solar energy companies utilized traditional marketing methods, Edmund harnessed the untapped frontier of digital advertising to scale up Apricot Solar. By placing ads on Facebook and YouTube, and handling calls through Zoom, Edmund shattered company sales records in just a few months. By July, Apricot Solar had expanded globally.

Edmund is passionate about solar power as it is a clean energy source that does not leave a carbon footprint and it is very cost-effective as well. One of the ways he was able to deliver such exponential growth was to offer customers a lower power bill, a welcome respite for those who had their hours cut or were out of a job. Today, Apricot Solar is seeing 7-figure revenues, and Edmund's goal is to turn it into a billion-dollar company.

The days of making $5 an hour are a distant memory for Edmund. He has far exceeded his goal of $500,000 in commissions and as an added perk, he owns a Rolls Royce. By combining his formidable sales skills and genuine passion for solar energy, Edmund scaled up a business and offered its customers financial relief at the same time. Very few companies can tout such an accomplishment during these difficult days, but Edmund Coutan has established Apricot Solar as a leader in its future-ready industry.