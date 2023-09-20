Everything You Need To Know About Ed Sheeran's Sofi Stadium Show

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Lifestyle Feature

On Aug. 29, hitmaking singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will release his new studio album, Autumn Variations. But before he graces the world with another LP, the English artist will take on the Sofi Stadium stage. Here’s everything you need you need to know if you’re going to the show.

How To Park

The key to a swift arrival at Sofi Stadium is to plan to get there early and to take your time. There is plenty of stadium parking, which you can purchase ahead of the show, or you can opt to park at a nearby parking lot, take the metro, be dropped off or elect a rideshare service. If you take an Uber, just be sure to be dropped off on the northbound curb lane on Kareem Court, which drivers must access Kareem Court via westbound Pincay Drive. For pickup, drivers should head to Kareem Court and Manchester Boulevard. Other transportation options include the City of Inglewood-operated Park and Ride program and Torrance Transit.

Bag Policy

Small clutch bag are O.K. here as long as its 4”x 6” or smaller. If you need a bigger bag, just be sure it’s not bigger than 12" x 6" x 12” and that it is made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC. You can also opt for a one-gallon plastic freezer bag. Also of note, you’re allowed to bring in one factory-sealed 20-ounce (or less) water bottle. It may be cooling down, but staying hydrated at a concert is always of prime importance.

Tickets

Sofi Stadium accepts mobile-only tickets. So while you might want to have a printed version of your ticket as a memory keepsake, leave that at home. You’ll need to have your ticket ready to go on your phone, so be sure to add it to your mobile wallet before you leave the house when you still have access to stable Wi-Fi!

The Openers

Before Sheeran hits the stage, he has two acts that open the show. Fans will get to delight in the music of rapper/singer-songwriter Russ and 23-year-old English singer-songwriter Maisie Peters. The show starts at 6 p.m., so they’ll kick off the evening before the sun sets.

The Setlist

Sheeran’s +–=÷x Tour runs about two hours per show and has started his set generally between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. Fans can expect anywhere from 25 to 29 songs that span his discography, which is cut up by full-band sequences and solo moments. And as you navigate the entire experience, you can also download the new Sofi Stadium app to navigate mobile ticketing, parking passes, stadium navigation, food and beverage locations and more.

Of most importance, have fun and be kind to fellow concertgoers. An Ed Sheeran show is always a special experience.

