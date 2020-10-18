Forget About The Stress Of Social Distancing At This Ritz-Carlton Resort

J.P. Anderson | November 3, 2020 | Lifestyle

Social distancing comes naturally—and beautifully—at contemporary-chic Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

Though it opened back in late 2019—months before masks were de rigueur—Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve could just as well have been designed for pandemic times. Sprawling over 20 acres along the stunning San José del Cabo coastline, the property offers both maximum seclusion and serious adventure, whether it’s playing one of the three golf courses; indulging in a couples tamarind scrub and soak in the 30,000-square-foot Spa Alkemia; or, for the ultimate in personal space, booking the Grand Reserve Villa, which boasts nearly 6,000 square feet of living space, two bedrooms, five lounges, a pool, a jacuzzi, a private kitchen, a gym, a living room and more. Adding to the appeal? The region’s rich cultural heritage informs every aspect of Zadún, from the fire-grilled cuisine at fine dining restaurant Humo to the works by local artisans showcased throughout the property and the land and sea excursions led by local expert guides. “We wanted to take every touch point a step further to ensure true immersion into our stunning backdrop and the culture of Mexico, with each aspect imagined to leave a lasting mark,” explains general manager Sandra Estornell. “Unparalleled service has long stood as a hallmark of The Ritz-Carlton brand, and we are proud to continue this tradition to deliver on our promise of a transformative, personalized getaway.” Rooms from $959 per night.