Dua Lipa And Versace Unveil Women's Collection 'La Vacanza'

Dua Lipa is going from the recording booth to the runway.

The Grammy-winner and Donatella Versace came together to co-design a women's collection called "La Vacanza." The line includes everything from eveningwear to bikinis, with the iconic Versace butterfly and ladybug print, which first debuted in 1995, as a key feature.

The collaboration takes its name from the Italian for vacation and is ready now for your closet. "Like an album available immediately to download after launch, 'La Vacanza' is available to purchase immediately after the fashion show as a see-now-buy-now collection inspired by the young people who love fashion and music," according to the press release.

"I love the summer and for me this collection celebrates the very best of that time of year. Gorgeous colors, fun prints, and light silhouettes. This is the perfect summer collection—from lying by the pool in a fun printed bikini, to dressing-up to dance on hot summer evenings in the perfect evening dress—these clothes immediately make me think of my holidays and being in the sun. Dua loves Fashion, I love Music—we are the perfect duo! We had such a good time designing this collection together. We felt like we were on vacation and that is exactly the spirit we want people to feel when they wear our clothes," Donatella Versace said of working with Dua.

"Donatella and I bonded over our shared love of this time of year while making this collection. Digging through the archives we discovered we were drawn to a lot of the same references which was such an inspiring and fulfilling process. La Vacanza ranges from metallic miniskirts and sexy bikinis, to butterfly rings and printed pieces inspired by the Versace SS ’95 collection. There’s always an occasion to wear Versace, and I know I’ll be spending my days (and nights!) in La Vacanza all summer long," the singer added.

"La Vacanza" can be purchased in Versace boutiques, online at Versace.com, or in a series of pop-ups and in-store displays worldwide.

