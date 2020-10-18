Dr. LaBrasca Shares What You Need to Know About Breast Augmentation

By Ascend Agency | April 21, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Dr. Algie LaBrasca is a well-known cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery specialist based in Brookville, Pennsylvania. He is currently affiliated with the Penn Highlands Brookville and the Penn Highlands Dubois hospitals. LaBrasca has done many breast augmentation surgeries during his career. Since the procedure is not as easy as some people think, he takes it upon himself to advise women on what they need to know before they head to the plastic surgeon.

Breast augmentation is a cosmetic surgical procedure done to enhance the size and shape of a woman’s breasts by using implants. Breast augmentation is a great method for body sculpting as the results can be amazing. Even though the majority of women are perfect candidates for breast augmentation, some individuals, such as smokers, find it a little harder to recover from the surgery.

Reasons why women undergo breast augmentation

Many women choose to undergo breast augmentation surgery as a way to enhance their symmetrical breasts. In some cases, breasts may be unequally developed or shrunken after pregnancies, prompting women to opt for augmentation procedures to restore their breasts to their pre-pregnancy appearance.

The two commonly known types of breast implants are:

• Silicone breast implants, which contain a plastic gel-like component that mimics actual breasts.

• Saline breast implants, silicone shells filled with sterilized salty water.

The key difference between these two breast implants is the internal material composition. Apart from the material composition, breast implants also come in different shapes and sizes. The most preferred option is round implants, as they provide an extensive lift, fullness, and cleavage that depict a natural projection of the breast.

Types of breast augmentation

Aside from the kind of breast implant, the type of breast augmentation also matters. Various types of breast augmentation can be employed to achieve the desired outcomes. LaBrasca advises women to consult with their surgeon to determine the best implant placement to suit the anticipated new look.

The two available breast augmentation types are submuscular and subglandular.

During the submuscular procedure, the implant is positioned under the pectoralis muscle located opposite the chest wall. In the subglandular procedure, the implant is placed above the pectoralis muscle and beneath the breast tissues. The two procedures are different and give varied results, hence presenting the surgeon with a clear description of the desired outcome.

The breast augmentation procedure

Before the surgery is conducted, the patient will either be sedated or asleep as the procedure is performed with general anesthesia or conscious sedation. To conduct the procedure, the surgeon relies on small incisions to create room for the implant. After placement of the implants, the surgeon closes the incisions using layered stitches in the breast tissue.

The incision lines formed usually disappear with time, so patients have no cause for alarm after the process. Swelling after surgery is anticipated but should not last more than two weeks.However, LaBrasca advises patients to seek immediate medical attention if they experience:

• Signs of infections such as fever or extreme redness around the breast area.

• Unusual heartbeats accompanied by chest pains.

• Breath shortness

Most importantly, recovering patients should refrain from any strenuous physical activities for at least six weeks after the surgery.