Everything You Need To Know About Doja Cat's Crypto.com Arena Show

Doja Cat attends Prince's Trust Gala hosted by Edward Enniful on April 27 in New York City.

Forget what you’ve heard: Doja Cat cares about her fans—or so she does enough to embark on a tour across the country before the end of 2023. Commemorating the release of her newest album, the Los Angeles native will be on The Scarlet Tour from Oct. 31 to Dec. 13 and has a number of stops across California. Notably, she’ll land in L.A. for one night only in early November. If you have tickets to the show, read on for everything you need to know about the Crypto.com Arena performance.

The Basics

Doja Cat will perform at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 2. For the Thursday show, doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m., meaning you’ll be able to grab merch and go to the restroom before any performer comes out. It’ll be plenty of time to get through your pre-show duties before Doja hits the stage, but we say be sure to be seated for opening act Doechii. She’s one of the coolest women in rap and will put on her own show to remember.

Bag Policy

Even if it’s clear, medium and large bags can’t be brought into the arena. You’ll only be permitted to bring in a small clutch or wallet that’s smaller than 5 x 9” x 1.”

Parking

Make your concert experience easier by making your parking plan now. There are a number of options, such as L.A. Live’s official parking structure. There are also surface-level parking lots with flat rates near the arena.

Where To Eat

You’ll want to be fueled up and ready to dance along with Doja Cat, so be sure to have a hearty dinner. You can do that by visiting a great restaurant that’s in the neighborhood like Bestia, Asterid or Redbird. See our full list of suggestions.

Merch

If you’ve been wanting to certify your Doja Cat fanship with a sweatshirt, t-shirt or other apparel, the concert is a great place to buy one. In addition to what’s already available online, you might come across special merchandise for the L.A. show. The purchase will likely run between $25 and $100.

What to Expect

Doja Cat hasn’t had a show yet for this tour, so we can’t confirm how many songs she has planned to sing or any other performance details. However, in consideration of her previous festival sets, she could perform up to an estimated 20 songs.

Scarlet is Doja Cat’s darkest album yet. The live show for it will not be one to miss. And remember, don’t forget to download those tickets to your phone! You’ll need them ready to go on your phone to enter the arena.

Crypto.com Arena is located at 1111 S Figueroa St 90015.

