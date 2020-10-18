Doja Cat Nabs Mid-Century Modern House in the Hills for $2.2 Million

Nilam Mukherjee | March 19, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

After giving a sensational, futuristic performance of her hit single “Say So” at the Grammys, Doja Cat decided it was time to step up her real estate game.

According to Realtor.com, the three-time Grammy nominee purchased a chic, mid-century home hidden away in Beverly Hills. The property first entered the market in 2018 with an asking price of $2.8 million, though Doja snatched it for a little more than $2.2 million.

Built in 1960, the 2,404-square-feet residence sits in the hills surrounded by greenery. It offers a natural privacy enclosure for the singer and rapper to relax. Large double-doors and a decorated exterior provide a welcoming environment upon entry. The main level is finished with porcelain polished floors, and the open-plan interior creates a comforting aura with contemporary and traditional elements.

The kitchen is filled with high-end appliances, dark oak cabinets and counters topped with white quartz. A curved island with seating provides breathable space. Surrounded by glass, it looks out into the dining area.

The lavish, four-bedroom home’s upper level contains a master suite fit for the pop star. There's a walk-in closet, a dressing area with built-in shelves, a spa-like bathroom, dual vanities, a Japanese cement soaking tub and a balcony overlooking the backyard. Outdoors, there is a closely-packed backyard with various seating areas and a curved swimming pool. Other features of the estate include a wine cellar and laundry in the garage.

Doja Cat’s recognition and rise to fame has been swift. She’s already made the charts more than once, and her 2019 album Hot Pink soared to the top 10 of the Billboard 200. She’s since collaborated with superstars Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion. We can’t wait to see what she decides to do with her new place, and with her new music.

Monica Barragan, along with Keller Williams Beverly Hills, represented the seller. Angel Salvador of The Agency represented Doja Cat. Read more about Doja Cat’s recent luxurious home purchase and see pictures via Realtor.com.