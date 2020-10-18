At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
Read More

April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

April 8, 2021

Golf Pro Dustin Johnson On Family, Focus And The Future
Read More

April 8, 2021

How Ivan Pacheco Is Positively Impacting the Lives of Thousands of Students
Read More

April 7, 2021

4 Questions With Leading Crypto Trader Elias Nickoloas

DJ Khaled Just Sold His Mulholland Estates Mansion for $12.5 Million

Ariane Vigna | April 8, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

DJ Khaled

It's true that all he does is win, because DJ Khaled just sold his French Chateau-style mansion in Los Angeles for $12.5 million, an incredible $2.6 million profit.

According to the Dirt, the famously-loud DJ and producer bought the spot $9.9 million from English pop star Robbie Williams in 2016. The new lucky owners are reported to be Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon and media personality David Amron and his wife, who nabbed the swanky digs in an off-market deal.

Spanning 10,681-square-feet of living space, the home boasts six bedrooms and eight full bathrooms. Mulholland Estates is a guard-gated community in the mountains above Beverly Hills. High profile neighbors include Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton and Brian Wilson from the Beach Boys.

See also: Lil Wayne Snags $15.4 Million Hidden Hills Estate

What do you get for the hefty sum of $12.5 million? A .77-acre estate that sits behind wrought iron gates and wrought iron double front doors. The property is surrounded by hedges and trees, providing much-needed refuge from the stressors of superstar life.

Anyone will be impressed by the glass dome that tops the double-height foyer and grand staircase. The foyer is connected to a drawing room with black brocade wallpaper and a stunning fireplace, while the drawing room adjoins a more neutral living room with cream-colored walls and French doors that lead to a beautiful backyard. If anyone seeks to throw a dinner party, the large public rooms inside offer plenty of space to entertain.

The most impressive parts of the mansion are without a doubt the mirror-walled dining room and the octagonal family room with an integrated flatscreen TV. We bet Khaled used this spot to watch trending music videos, while two sets of accordion-style glass doors lead to the gardens. The kitchen has a lot in store, too. With multiple Viking ranges and a bunch of high-end stainless appliances, the kitchen also features a snack bar and a breakfast nook set into a circular wall of windows.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

The second floor is covered in wide-plank hardwood, featuring a private sitting room, an outdoor balcony and a master bath. The home’s upper level boasts an attic that can be used as a two-room guest suite with its own kitchenette.

The new owners are sure to relax in the private gym or outdoors under the covered loggia perfect for dining on a breezy night. There's also a swimming pool with a poolside cabana and spa, surrounded by large grassy lawns and stone patios.

We’re not sure where DJ Khaled will stay in L.A. next, but the 45-year-old hip-hop music producer and his wife also own a lavish $25.9 million, 13,000-square-feet mansion in Miami Beach. Learn more about the Mulholland Estates property and see pictures via the Dirt.

Photography by: Matteo Prandoni/BFA

