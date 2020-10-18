DJ Khaled Just Sold His Mulholland Estates Mansion for $12.5 Million

Ariane Vigna | April 8, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

It's true that all he does is win, because DJ Khaled just sold his French Chateau-style mansion in Los Angeles for $12.5 million, an incredible $2.6 million profit.

According to the Dirt, the famously-loud DJ and producer bought the spot $9.9 million from English pop star Robbie Williams in 2016. The new lucky owners are reported to be Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon and media personality David Amron and his wife, who nabbed the swanky digs in an off-market deal.

Spanning 10,681-square-feet of living space, the home boasts six bedrooms and eight full bathrooms. Mulholland Estates is a guard-gated community in the mountains above Beverly Hills. High profile neighbors include Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton and Brian Wilson from the Beach Boys.

What do you get for the hefty sum of $12.5 million? A .77-acre estate that sits behind wrought iron gates and wrought iron double front doors. The property is surrounded by hedges and trees, providing much-needed refuge from the stressors of superstar life.

Anyone will be impressed by the glass dome that tops the double-height foyer and grand staircase. The foyer is connected to a drawing room with black brocade wallpaper and a stunning fireplace, while the drawing room adjoins a more neutral living room with cream-colored walls and French doors that lead to a beautiful backyard. If anyone seeks to throw a dinner party, the large public rooms inside offer plenty of space to entertain.

The most impressive parts of the mansion are without a doubt the mirror-walled dining room and the octagonal family room with an integrated flatscreen TV. We bet Khaled used this spot to watch trending music videos, while two sets of accordion-style glass doors lead to the gardens. The kitchen has a lot in store, too. With multiple Viking ranges and a bunch of high-end stainless appliances, the kitchen also features a snack bar and a breakfast nook set into a circular wall of windows.

The second floor is covered in wide-plank hardwood, featuring a private sitting room, an outdoor balcony and a master bath. The home’s upper level boasts an attic that can be used as a two-room guest suite with its own kitchenette.

The new owners are sure to relax in the private gym or outdoors under the covered loggia perfect for dining on a breezy night. There's also a swimming pool with a poolside cabana and spa, surrounded by large grassy lawns and stone patios.

We’re not sure where DJ Khaled will stay in L.A. next, but the 45-year-old hip-hop music producer and his wife also own a lavish $25.9 million, 13,000-square-feet mansion in Miami Beach. Learn more about the Mulholland Estates property and see pictures via the Dirt.