Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Zegler and More Celebrate Dior Rouge with an Intimate Dinner in Beverly Hills

An inside look at Dior and Peter Philips’ dinner at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Dior Makeup’s Peter Philips Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA

Dior and Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior Makeup, invited a fashionable crowd to La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills to celebrate the launch of the newly reimagined Rouge Dior line. The dimly lit historic restaurant—a Rat Pack favorite with booths bearing plaques of starry regulars from back in the day like the Reagans and Don Rickles—featured gorgeous flowers, Negronis, Champagne and other delights, all of which served as a respite from the relentless rain outside.

Dior brand ambassadors Anya Taylor-Joy and Rachel Zegler and friends of the house, Brie Larson, Alexandra Shipp, Lucy Hale, Alexandra Daddario, Nikki Reed and Awkwafina, all stunned in pieces by Dior and Dior Haute Couture by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Guests mingled and sipped drinks before settling in for dinner, an Italian feast of market lettuces, baked manicotti, branzino piccata and New York strip steak. Phillips addressed the crowd briefly before returning to his table. “Thank you all for coming, thank you for all the positive feedback,” he said. “Enjoy the food, and enjoy the lipstick!”

Brie Larson Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA

Alexandra Daddario, Peter Philips and Alexandra Shipp Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA



La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA



Dinner was served on Dior China Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA

Kiernan Shipka and Madeleine Arthur Photo by Mark Patrick/BFA



Amelie Zilber Photo by Mark Patrick/BFA



Lucy Hale Photo by Mark Patrick/BFA