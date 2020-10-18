At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Dimetri Hogan Builds a Haven House in LA With Friends

Jordan Finkle | December 14, 2020 | People

Creative Director, Dimetri Hogan continues to innovate despite the global pandemic. The lifelong creative has been keeping himself busy growing the online presence and sales of brands trying to stay alive during the epidemic. However, the 28-year-old has a strong history as a prominent fashion and art tastemaker in New York City and Los Angeles.

It should come as no surprise then, that Hogan’s next endeavor is a melange of his artistic experience. Hogan just recently announced the launch of The Haven House in La Brea neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. Haven House is set to be a premier vintage creative hub for like-minded artists and creatives such as top model Lucky Blue Smith and others to connect. While the world is increasingly going digital, especially as creatives deal with the fall-out from COVID-19, in-person artistic collaboration is being valued at a premium. This is precisely why Hogan is doubling down on his ability to connect like-minded artists under one purpose as well as under one roof. "Living in New York City has taught me about the importance of community, I feel like 2020 has inspired people from all walks of life to come together and uplift each other more, so I'd love to help develop that same mindset on the West Coast" said Hogan.

Not only is the timing of this project significant, but the location is equally as important. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, many brick and mortar businesses are slowing down their operations or closing altogether. This is especially true in California where the pandemic has affected a large portion of the population leading to government enforced shut-downs. Since many California businesses have either had to close up shop due to lack of business or government shut-downs, this creative hub is lacking in physical spaces for artists to get together and create. Since Los Angeles is specifically synonymous with creativity and art, this is affecting a large portion of the city’s population as well as the country’s creatives. Hogan recognized the need for artists to have a physical location to collaborate as well as the timely business opportunity.

Drawing on his experiences whilst working to curate an ambiance in New York safe havens such as the SoHo Arts Club makes him the perfect person to facilitate something like the Haven House. Not only is Hogan creative himself, but he already has an extensive network of open and talented creatives from the fashion, art, music, film, and advertising industries to call upon. With the marketing and digital strategy being navigated by CEO Thomas Herd and the team at T1 Advertising, this projects success should be a home run.

Also strategic in the execution of this project is founder Julian Musco who will be leading the day to day in house operations. When asked about the project he shared, "Haven House is a beacon for youth culture. We aim to attract a community of young creatives that will push a new agenda of positivity and sustainability worldwide through fashion and the arts.”

The team behind this concept truly believe that now is the time to bet big on creativity as well as collaboration. As digital collaboration tools improve and as people crave more human to human contact, The Haven House will provide a timely and valuable solution for all artists looking to use the pandemic as an opportunity to create art and build an audience while also finding a selection of curated vintage clothing. Hogan is excited to take on this venture at such a significant moment in history.

