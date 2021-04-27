    

April 27, 2021

Dental Design Smile emerges as an industry leader in 2021

By: Karishhma Ashwin | April 28, 2021 | Sponsored Post

A dazzling smile is a huge asset and a confidence booster. For those who have perfect teeth, it’s a result of winning the genetic lottery or good orthodontics. While the first possibility is free, the second one isn’t. In fact, dental bills can make a lot of people cringe rather than smile. Elvis Mons is out to change that.

LA_Confidential_Mag_Dental_Design_Smile.jpeg

Considering dental care an essential service that should not break the bank, Elvis founded Dental Design Smile in 2017. The practice delivers Hollywood results at indie prices, as the practice is built on eating, talking, laughing, and smiling with confidence. This is primarily achieved with Smile Design, the office’s most popular service that uses resin or porcelain veneers.

Composite resin veneers use strong resin to cover any imperfections. This procedure only takes 4-6 hours and the results last 7-10 years. Porcelain veneers are the gold standard, but the fitting is a little more intensive. This requires minimal shaving of the teeth to make space for porcelain covers. The results last 15-20 years and give people pearly white smiles.

Keep in mind, though, a beautiful smile needs good oral hygiene. Dental Design Smile is a full-service dental office offering routine cleanings, fillings, root canals, implants, sinus lifts, and complex dental surgeries. All of this is offered at a reasonable price point to offer people an important healthcare service. Rather than high prices and a smaller number of patients, this practice is thriving on affordable costs and a large volume of patients.

The model has proven to be very successful for Dental Design Smile as the demand resulted in opening a second office in Miami. Thanks to a thriving business that has attracted people nationwide and internationally, this dental practice will be expanding to additional states beginning in 2021. With an innovative technique and formula, Dental Design Smile is poised to become a leader in aesthetic dentistry with this expansion.

As for the staff at these offices, they see what happens when patients are given a reason to smile. It is inspiring to them and prompts them to keep doing the work they love. Some people do not realize that being conscious of one’s teeth can affect every aspect of their life. It’s not just a matter of looks, it’s a matter of confidence and self-esteem. This is why Dental Design Smile wants to help people be the best versions of themselves with a smile that can light up a room.

