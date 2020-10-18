At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
Read More

April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

People

See More
Read More

December 14, 2020

Dimetri Hogan Builds a Haven House in LA With Friends
Read More

December 2, 2020

Rose Colored Glasses: SAINt JHN Is 2020's Breakout Music Star
Read More

December 2, 2020

The Art Issue: 5 Top Artists Reveal Exclusive Works Inspired by 2020

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 21, 2020

A Toast to the New Year with Cincoro Tequila
Read More

November 12, 2020

Let's Do Brunch: Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's French Toast Recipe
Read More

November 10, 2020

Hold Your Drink: Jack Daniel's Limited-Release Is Here

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

November 30, 2020

NBA Star Paul Pierce Selling Calabasas Mansion For $11 Million
Read More

November 11, 2020

The Real Deal: 9 Most Jaw-Dropping Homes To Hit The Market Across The Country
Read More

October 30, 2020

8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 23, 2020

Davi & Bar Launches Activewear Brand Made by Women, for Women
Read More

December 21, 2020

10 Luxury Gift Ideas to Surprise & Delight
Read More

December 14, 2020

Paul Newman, Steve McQueen's Watches Set Sales Records at Auction
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Davi & Bar Launches Activewear Brand Made by Women, for Women

Thomas Herd | December 23, 2020 | Style & Beauty

Who understands a woman’s needs better than a woman? Well, two women to be exact. Davi&Bar, a newly launched athleisure company created by two friends, Dana Davidson and Itay Barash, aims to bring women exactly what they’ve been missing in their activewear. With an emphasis on comfort, fit, and style the brand is all about women's strength and empowerment. We caught up with the founders to learn a little more about their new Los Angeles-based venture.

LA Confidential: How did you come up with Davi & Bar, what drove you to start the company or inspired you?

D&B: We live very active lifestyles and exercising is something that plays a huge role in keeping us feeling healthy and positive. We also love fashion and keeping up with the latest trends. As frequent athleisure customers, we agreed that finding the right workout clothes was not easy—we were constantly on the search for leggings and tops from different brands because the fit was never ‘right.’ So we decided to join forces and create a brand that incorporates fitness, fashion, and workout wear that is comfortable but also flattering.

LA Confidential: What’s the vibe of the brand—what is the Davi & Bar girl like?

D&B: Davi&Bar is made by women for women. We pride ourselves on creating products that you will come back to time and time again. Mindfully curated, our pieces serve as everyday effortless staples. We aren't embarrassed to say that we think about your body a lot. We spend hours considering how our clothes should fit you, so that you feel amazing conquering the world. We are at our best when you feel at yours. Our target audience is the on the go woman. Whether you're at the gym, going out, or just on the go— we have your back.

LA Confidential: What is it like to start a company with your friend? What has been the greatest challenge, and the most rewarding aspect of it?

D&B: Having your good friend as a business partner has its ups and downs, but definitely more ups. We grew to become very close friends and each other's support system way before we started our brand. We are confident that no matter what bumps lie ahead, our foundation is strong and there is a lot of love between us. There will always be miscommunications and disagreements, but we learned how to communicate with each other in a way that is respectful and calm. Our biggest thing is trust, and because we have an extremely meaningful friendship, our trust in each other is everything.

LA Confidential: What is your business, or life mantra?

D&B: Our business and life mantra is ‘hard work pays off,’ and ‘consistency is key.’ We started this business with little to no knowledge of the industry while working side jobs to fund our company. Looking back and seeing where we are now is crazy, the progress we’ve made would not have happened without our consistency and will to succeed.

LA Confidential: What is your USP (unique selling point) or primary differentiator that sets you apart from your competition?

D&B: A few major things differentiate us from other athleisure brands. The quality of our product will always be first priority. All of our pieces are made with high quality fabrics and thoughtful design. We went through roughly 80 different fabrics until we found the ones we loved. Our fabrics are all made in Los Angeles at the highest quality. We made sure there was enough stretch but also enough compression so that women would feel amazing wearing our clothes. Another thing that differentiates us from other brands is our designs. We offer a variety of tops, from minimal to full coverage. Some women like a more relaxed feel and others like a more fit-forming feel. We have it all. We also design our pieces in a way that’s flattering—they hug you in the right places. Lastly, the inspiration behind our brand is the strength of women, and we donate 10% of our sales from every new launch to organizations that support women’s health.

LA Confidential: What is the take-away for consumers that you want to drive?

D&B: Our end goal is to provide products that are both comfortable and flattering, because why choose one? When we first designed our collection, we asked people around us what they felt was missing in workout clothes. Many of them said they had a hard time finding their staple pieces. Our activewear is equal parts comfort, quality, form, and style.

Tags:

Photography by:

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: