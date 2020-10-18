Davi & Bar Launches Activewear Brand Made by Women, for Women

Thomas Herd | December 23, 2020 | Style & Beauty

Who understands a woman’s needs better than a woman? Well, two women to be exact. Davi&Bar, a newly launched athleisure company created by two friends, Dana Davidson and Itay Barash, aims to bring women exactly what they’ve been missing in their activewear. With an emphasis on comfort, fit, and style the brand is all about women's strength and empowerment. We caught up with the founders to learn a little more about their new Los Angeles-based venture.

LA Confidential: How did you come up with Davi & Bar, what drove you to start the company or inspired you?

D&B: We live very active lifestyles and exercising is something that plays a huge role in keeping us feeling healthy and positive. We also love fashion and keeping up with the latest trends. As frequent athleisure customers, we agreed that finding the right workout clothes was not easy—we were constantly on the search for leggings and tops from different brands because the fit was never ‘right.’ So we decided to join forces and create a brand that incorporates fitness, fashion, and workout wear that is comfortable but also flattering.

LA Confidential: What’s the vibe of the brand—what is the Davi & Bar girl like?

D&B: Davi&Bar is made by women for women. We pride ourselves on creating products that you will come back to time and time again. Mindfully curated, our pieces serve as everyday effortless staples. We aren't embarrassed to say that we think about your body a lot. We spend hours considering how our clothes should fit you, so that you feel amazing conquering the world. We are at our best when you feel at yours. Our target audience is the on the go woman. Whether you're at the gym, going out, or just on the go— we have your back.

LA Confidential: What is it like to start a company with your friend? What has been the greatest challenge, and the most rewarding aspect of it?

D&B: Having your good friend as a business partner has its ups and downs, but definitely more ups. We grew to become very close friends and each other's support system way before we started our brand. We are confident that no matter what bumps lie ahead, our foundation is strong and there is a lot of love between us. There will always be miscommunications and disagreements, but we learned how to communicate with each other in a way that is respectful and calm. Our biggest thing is trust, and because we have an extremely meaningful friendship, our trust in each other is everything.

LA Confidential: What is your business, or life mantra?

D&B: Our business and life mantra is ‘hard work pays off,’ and ‘consistency is key.’ We started this business with little to no knowledge of the industry while working side jobs to fund our company. Looking back and seeing where we are now is crazy, the progress we’ve made would not have happened without our consistency and will to succeed.

LA Confidential: What is your USP (unique selling point) or primary differentiator that sets you apart from your competition?

D&B: A few major things differentiate us from other athleisure brands. The quality of our product will always be first priority. All of our pieces are made with high quality fabrics and thoughtful design. We went through roughly 80 different fabrics until we found the ones we loved. Our fabrics are all made in Los Angeles at the highest quality. We made sure there was enough stretch but also enough compression so that women would feel amazing wearing our clothes. Another thing that differentiates us from other brands is our designs. We offer a variety of tops, from minimal to full coverage. Some women like a more relaxed feel and others like a more fit-forming feel. We have it all. We also design our pieces in a way that’s flattering—they hug you in the right places. Lastly, the inspiration behind our brand is the strength of women, and we donate 10% of our sales from every new launch to organizations that support women’s health.

LA Confidential: What is the take-away for consumers that you want to drive?

D&B: Our end goal is to provide products that are both comfortable and flattering, because why choose one? When we first designed our collection, we asked people around us what they felt was missing in workout clothes. Many of them said they had a hard time finding their staple pieces. Our activewear is equal parts comfort, quality, form, and style.