Modern Luxury Reveals Top 100 Social Media Creators of 2021

By The Editors | May 19, 2021 | People Feature

From TikTok to YouTube, these social media influencers are trending and informing our cultural zeitgeist IRL. Here are Modern Luxury’s Top 100 Content Creators of 2021.

CHARLI D’AMELIO

@charlidamelio

If you don't know who Charli D'Amelio is yet, you might need to crawl out from under that rock. The now 17-year-old became famous for her well-choreographed TikToks, earning her almost 111 million followers on the social platform. What is she up to now? Aside from her usual dance content, the Connecticut native is focusing on her new Social Tourist clothing collection with her sister Dixie, a family Hulu series and more.

BILLIE EILISH

@billieeilish

The world got a whole new look at Billie Eilish in the recent debut of her Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. The film, which follows the singer on the road, gives fans a front-row seat to her family life, tours and emotional state as she battles with anxiety and depression. In combination with her songs—21 of which have marked spots on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts—Eilish is a hit sensation thanks to her dark rasp, daring lyrics and constantly changing hair color.

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

@kimkardashian

Even though her family’s hit sensation reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, is canceled, this Kardashian certainly isn’t. If you’re not already following her on Instagram (is that even possible?), check out her feed for a compilation of sexy fashion, tropical vacations, family and more. Plus, keep an eye out for new announcements about her shapewear company, Skims.

KENDALL JENNER

@kendalljenner

Arguably one of the more down-to-earth siblings in the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kendall Jenner began her modeling career at the young age of 14. Now 25, she’s rumored to be one of the highest-paid models in the world, with big fashion house names like Chanel and Givenchy at her grasp. If you haven’t already, take a whiff of her new scent launched with KKW Fragrance—apparently, it will make you smell like a nature fairy princess.

ADDISON RAE

Another TikTok original, Addison Rae climbed to fame aft er gaining a following in 2019. As of note, Rae is the second most-followed personality on TikTok (just under Charli D’Amelio) with 78.5 million followers, and was named the highest-paid influencer on the platform in 2020 by Forbes. Just out: her debut single, “Obsessed,” which focuses on loving herself amid breakup rumors with Bryce Hall.

BELLA HADID

@bellahadid

Follow for behind-the-scenes takes at campaign shoots for the likes of Marc Jacobs eyewear, Versace and Dior Beauty. In more recent news, the 24-year-old just landed Matthew Williams’ first global ad campaign for Givenchy, along with star-studded Kendall Jenner, Playboi Carti, Anok Yai and Liam Carter.

KYLIE JENNER

@kyliejenner

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner has “glowed up” since her beginning years on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians; she’s become such a sensation that she’s influenced some of the most heavily followed trends over the past few years (voluptuous lips, ’90s fashion and bubblegum pink hair, to name a few). Only in her early 20s, the young star has a reported net worth of $900 million, and was the highest-paid celebrity in 2020 according to Forbes.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

@khloekardashian

While Khloé Kardashian has been at the forefront of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, her “influencer” status hit a whole new high in 2013 when she stepped into the limelight looking stronger and fitter than ever. Ever since, fans have been following the soon-to-be 37-year-old for fun workouts, healthy eats and refreshingly good advice when it comes to dodging negativity. Within the past year, Kardashian has been focusing more on daily exercise, noting in an interview with sister Kourtney’s website, Poosh, that this even included running her daughter, True, in a wagon up a nearby hill for cardio.

BRENT RIVERA

@brentrivera

If you’re looking for a laugh, head over to Brent Rivera’s YouTube channel. The Danny Zuko look-alike started to go viral in 2012 thanks to his videos filled with pranks, challenges and interviews, which propelled him into acting (he was in Hulu’s TV series Light as a Feather and movie Alexander IRL). Currently, he has over 15 million subscribers on YouTube, just under 30 million followers on Instagram and about 37 million on TikTok.

JASON DERULO

@jasonderulo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo)

From the Teen Choice Awards to iHeartRadio Music Awards and beyond, the name Jason Derulo isn’t an unrecognized one. The singer-songwriter has been topping charts since his debut single, “Whatcha Say,” in 2009—which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America—with songs “Trumpets,” “Talk Dirty” and “Savage.” On a softer note, he was recently spotted on TikTok with beekeeper Erika Thompson saving honeybees from his backyard. The video hit over 200,000 views.

BELLA POARCH

@bellapoarch

Bella Poarch joined TikTok just one month into the pandemic, and within eight months her life was changed forever. Now, the Filipina U.S. Navy vet hones in over 59 million followers on the platform, where she posts a variety of top trends, lip-syncing, dancing videos and more.

PEWDIEPIE

@pewdiepie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PewDiePie (@pewdiepie)

We’ve hit 11 years of PewDiePie, and Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg isn’t done yet. Growing with the times thanks to comedic reactions to popular and trending videos, he’s reached over 100 million subscribers on the social platform. For a more personal look into his life, head to Instagram (where he has over 20 million followers) for his self-made gaming closet, adorable photos with wife Marzia and traveling adventures.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

@kourtneykardash

Like all of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney is fluent in what her fans want: new trends in fashion, fitness and beauty. In 2019, she launched website Poosh, where plush slippers, gua sha and collagen tea are in surplus—in addition to articles on health and wellness (Kourtney’s favorite afternoon snack, anyone?), home design, entertaining, lifestyle and fashion. Follow the oldest Kardashian sister on any social platform for her most recent lustworthy excursions, family photos and fashion shoots.

DIXIE D’AMELIO

@dixiedamelio

As the older sister to Charli D’Amelio, it comes as no surprise that Dixie is just as popular. The sisters, who are often seen together in videos, are two counterparts. Dixie, who debuted her first song, “Be Happy,” in summer 2020, is the singer of the two and has since released six more (including “One Whole Day” featuring Wiz Khalifa).

KIMBERLY LOAIZA

@kimberly.loaiza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Loaiza

ZACH KING

@zachking

Gravity remote controls, magic mirrors, invisible chairs—oh my! Optical illusions and magic tricks are Zach King’s bread and butter. The best part? He always reveals how he does it, and his methods never disappoint. Think split-screen connect rooms, rotating rooms, black-and-white filters and more. This creator ranks with 10.7 million subscribers on YouTube, 24.1 on Instagram and 58.1 on TikTok. His mantra? “Stories can make people smile.”

LELE PONS

@lelepons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lele Pons (@lelepons)

Born as Eleonora Pons Maronese, this Venezuelan internet celebrity turned heads early this year with the release of her song “Bubble Gum.” Her Katy Perry-esque music video comes complete with pastel-colored hair, lollipops and a guest appearance from Puerto Rican singer Yandel. Lele Pons, who began her career on Vine, now racks up over 17 million followers on her social platforms at only 24 years old.

EMILY SKYE

If you’re looking to switch up your boring workout routine, take a chance on this full-body sculpt HIIT program by Emily Skye. The Australian model focuses on positive mindsets with easy-to-follow routines, nourishing recipes and 24/7 support for her fans. Currently, she’s making waves with her FIT Post-Pregnancy program, which is helping moms gain back strength and confidence at their own pace.

JIMMY DONALDSON

@mrbeast

Scrolling down MrBeast’s channel, popular uploads like “I Spent 50 Hours in Solitary Confinement” and “Anything You Can Fit in the Circle I’ll Pay For” stand out with close to 100 million views. In addition to his stunt-themed videos, the 23-year-old YouTuber also leads his own food pantry, which delivered over 60,000 meals last holiday season. Currently, he holds four food drives a week in North Carolina.

DUDE PERFECT

@dudeperfect

What happens when five college roommates start a comedy and sports channel? Let twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones and Tyler “TT” Toney show you with hit YouTube channel Dude Perfect, with a whopping 55.7 million subscribers. Watch as the guys—also known as Twins, The Purple Hoser, Tall Guy and Beard— attempt the largest basketball dunk ever, play hide-and-seek in a giant bounce house and more.

LOREN GRAY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by loren gray (@loren)

Lip-syncer, no more. What started as a hobby on Musical.ly (now known as TikTok), turned into a real-life soundtrack for this Pottstown, Penn., native. Just this year, the 19-year-old signed to Virgin Records (also home to the likes of Taylor Swift and Niall Horan), debuting hits like “Nobody to Love,” “Alone” and “Cake.” Oh—and in case any fans were wondering, she’s been unblocked by Justin Bieber.

ANASTASIA RADZINSKAYA

@likenastya

Join Nastya and her family as she learns shapes, colors and animals across a multitude of channels run by her parents. With the help of her mother, Elena, the little girl makes videos that both entertain and educate through picking vegetables on a farm, playing make-believe, learning to ride a bike and more. The 7-year-old Russian YouTuber recently moved to Florida, and has over 71.3 million followers across all of her social platforms.

GIGI HADID

@gigihadid

Like many moms around the world, Gigi Hadid gave birth during the pandemic, to a beautiful baby girl, Khai. Since then, she’s filled her feed with little sneak peeks of her baby, along with sharing post-pregnancy skincare routines, high fashion and beauty secrets. Of course, the now 26-year-old is back to full-time modeling, with the opening of the Versace fashion show already in the books for this year.

VLAD AND NIKI

Have a play date with brothers Vlad and Niki as they go on parent-approved, crazy adventures. Their mother, Victoria, also makes appearances on the family-friendly videos. Together— along with their father, Sergey—the family has an average of 5 billion monthly views on their 16 channels, which are translated into 13 languages. Not bad for having only started in 2018.

LIZA KOSHY

YouTube and TikTok: Liza Koshy, Instagram: @lizakoshy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liza Koshy (@lizakoshy)

This young comedian started her social media journey on Vine in 2013 as Lizzza, but it wasn’t until she joined YouTube that things really kicked off. Known as one of the fastest YouTube personalities to reach 10 million subscribers, Liza Koshy posts short comedic videos. And whether it’s her Driving With Liza series or web TV series Liza on Demand, you’re sure to giggle. Of note, the star has just under 18 million subscribers on YouTube, 26.7 million on TikTok and 18.6 million on Instagram.

DAVID DOBRIK

YouTube and TikTok: David Dobrik, Instagram: @daviddobrik

Want a Tesla? Talk to Slovak YouTuber David Dobrik— he was on Good Morning America for giving them away, after all. Outside of giving away cars for fun, Dobrik is one of the most well-known YouTube stars, with 18.5 million subscribers. Popular for short comedic videos filled with pranks, he’s been taking a more philanthropic route during the pandemic by giving away a multitude of items (anyone want an Xbox One or PS4?) to help bring cheer to families during this hard time.

NINJA

Known as his online alias, Ninja, Tyler Blevins is a professional gamer for teams like Cloud9, Renegades, Team Liquid and Luminosity Gaming. The neon blue-haired Michigan native streams his momentous winnings (catch his most recent No. 1 victory royale on Fortnite), and even released a gamer-specific tie-dye hoodie that’s designed to enhance the audio experience.

JEN SELTER

What started as a job as a front desk attendant at her local gym blossomed into a full-time fitfluence career. Jen Selter, who grew up in New York City, attracts over 12 million followers on Instagram thanks to her high-intensity fitness routines and healthy smoothie recipes—not to mention her cute pup, Gram. Plus, she launched company BlendJet, allowing health fanatics to blend smoothies on the go. Follow along for her favorite recipes—think strawberry milk, green protein smoothies and more.

RIYAZ

@riyaz.14

This Bhutanese Indian TikTok personality reaches over 40 million followers from his home in India. Scroll through his feed for a multitude of duets, smoky modeling clips, lip-syncing and fun dances. The 18-year-old heartthrob is so popular that he’s been featured in a number of popular Hindi and Punjabi music videos, and is a known fashion icon for young men’s fashion worldwide. Check out one of his most famous collaborations with Bollywood star Avneet Kaur—fans have dubbed them “Rineet” after rumors that they are together.

HUDA KATTAN

It only took leaving a career in finance, a passion and five years for Iraqi American makeup artist Huda Kattan to change her life. Since launching in 2013, her makeup line Huda Beauty has become one of the most popular and fastest-growing brands in the industry with a multitude of products from lashes and brow pencils to lipsticks and beyond. In more recent news, Kattan released a video encouraging influencers to embrace natural beauty with no filters, and transparency for when editing is in place.

JOJO SIWA

When America first met JoJo Siwa, she was starring on Lifetime series Dance Moms and rocking gigantic hair bows in a plethora of colors. Six years since her debut on the show, the spunky, Nebraska-born pop star has stayed relevant through a bow business and D.R.E.A.M tour on Nickelodeon, as well as active social media accounts giving a true insight into the star’s life. In more recent news, she used her social platforms to come out to fans as a member of the LGBTQ community, introducing her girlfriend, Kylie Rock, to the world.

LUCAS AND MARCUS

YouTube: Lucas and Marcus, TikTok and Instagram: @dobretwins

Double trouble: Watch as twins Lucas and Marcus dance, joke, compete and entertain across channels. The twins, better known as The Dobbies, have millions of followers on each social account, and post every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. What have they been up to recently? Drawing for prizes, pranking their family and friends, and so much more.

LOGAN AND JAKE PAUL

YouTube: Logan Paul, Jake Paul, TikTok and Instagram: @loganpaul, @jakepaul

2020 was certainly a year to remember, and Logan Paul knows it. If you haven’t already, be sure to watch his music video for song “2020,” featuring everything we went through last year, from face shields and masks to Zoom calls and Tiger King. Jake, on the other hand, has expanded his horizons to acting, where he starred on Disney Channel sitcom series Bizaardvark for two seasons.

BABY ARIEL

@babyariel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by baby (@babyariel)

Ariel Martin may have taken a break after releasing two albums and a handful of songs, but 2021 has fans whispering about what might be next as the singer starts to become more active on social media. For a more relatable look at the star, head to her TikTok for goofy lip-syncs, photo-ops of her white Ragdoll kitty, dancing and more.

HANNAH STOCKING

@hannahstocking

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Stocking (@hannahstocking)

“How girls react vs. how boys react”: the name of the video posted on Vine that made Hannah Stocking famous back in 2013. This single concept went viral, leading to her fame. Today, the personality has branched off into a plethora of fun skits like real-life Mario Kart, auditioning for Baywatch and workouts—many of which include friend Lele Pons—that have gained her over 50 million followers across channels.

JUANPA ZURITA

@juanpazurita

No—Lele Pons and the Mexican YouTube star are still not dating. If you’re new to the fan base, it’s been rumored that the two internet stars have been dating for years, and they raised more eyebrows in 2017 when they kissed at the MTV Millennial Awards. Juanpa Zurita, who came to fame in 2013 on Vine with over 1 million followers, focuses on Spanish and English comedy sketches and challenge videos on YouTube. He is also immensely popular on Instagram, where he gives a further look into his daily life, with 25.5 million followers.

ARISHFA KHAN

Many fans will recognize the Indian actress from her childhood appearances in shows Veera, Jeannie Aur Juju and Papa by Chance—but now she’s all grown up. At 19 years old, Arishfa Khan continues to communicate with fans through her social platforms, but especially on TikTok, where she ranks 28.6 million followers. Head to her YouTube channel for tips on hair growth hacks, eyelashes, skincare routines and more.

CAMERON DALLAS

@camerondallas

You might recognize this chiseled, brown-haired wonder from his roles in films Expelled, The Outfield and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Cameron Dallas helms from California and came to fame on Vine. More recently, the 26-year-old is focusing on his music career with the debuts of songs “Secrets,” “Erase the Pain” and “Stay the Night.”

THE LABRANT FAMILY

YouTube: The LaBrant Fam, TikTok and Instagram: @sav.labrant

Meet the LaBrants—Savannah and Cole—as they document their family’s life. The family of five produces their videos from their home in Santa Clara, and posts a number of series like A Day in the Life with Savannah LaBrant, along with heartwarming videos and photos with their children, Everleigh, Posie and Zealand.

KING BACH

@kingbach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Bach (@kingbach)

Many will remember King Bach— otherwise known as Andrew Byron Bachelor—as the most-followed user on Vine before its shutdown, with 11.3 million followers. Now, he’s hopped on the TikTok train with over 20 million—and his videos are worth a watch. From girlfriend interrogations to reading books to children, his channel is sure to make you laugh and smile.

SHAY MITCHELL

@shaymitchell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell)

Pretty little liar, no more. Since her debut on the ABC Family hit series as Emily, Shay Mitchell has starred in numerous well-known hits like The Possession of Hannah Grace, You and Hulu’s comedy series Dollface. She’s been nominated for several Teen Choice Awards, and even launched her own travel gear company, Beis.

CHASE HUDSON

@lilhuddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Huddy (@lilhuddy)

Two words: eboy fashion. What does it mean? An edgy, alternative style of fashion that is popular among many young gents from the younger generations. Look to Chase Hudson for examples—he is the one who popularized it, after all. The 19-year-old singer, better known as Lil Huddy, debuted his first song, “21st Century Vampire,” in the new year, and has since released another alternative heartthrob hit, “The Eulogy of You and Me.”

HAILEY BIEBER

YouTube: Hailey Rhode Bieber, TikTok and Instagram: @haileybieber

To keep updated on Justin Bieber’s wife, head to her newly launched YouTube channel, where fans can expect content on skincare routines, fashion fails, debunked rumors and more—plus an abundance of appearances from celeb friends like Kendall Jenner. Having only launched in March, it already ranks over 900 million subscribers who want to know all about Hailey.

MACKENZIE ZIEGLER

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kenzie (@kenzie)

For anyone who watched Lifetime’s hit series Dance Moms, Mackenzie Ziegler is all grown up. In fact, she turns 17 this month. Since starring on the show, the Pittsburgh native debuted in the music industry with album Mack Z in 2014, where her song “It’s a Girl Party” reached No. 1 in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. Since then, the little entrepreneur published a book, Kenzie’s Rules for Life, and released a number of songs— including album Phases in 2018.

AWEZ DARBAR

@awez_darbar

This Mumbai-based dancer came to fame on TikTok thanks to upbeat dance moves. For longer videos of his choreography, head to his YouTube channel, where he dances with other veritable dancers from the city.

QPARK

@qpark

YouTuber QPark (Joyce Tanner) knows how to put himself out there and make life fun. Originally a famous Korean American Vine star, the exuberant personality is now publishing his content across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, where he has over 30 million followers. One of his most popular series? A social experiment of reactions derived from QPark confidently performing dance moves and lyrics from popular music videos and songs like “Taki Taki.”

RODRIGO CONTRERAS

@elrodrigocontreras

A forward for Argentina’s Aldosivi soccer team, Contreras has moves both on and off the field. Better known as Tucu, he’s spent the off-season dancing away on TikTok— and it’s been quite the hit with just under 30 million followers. The 25-year-old soccer player even started his own trend on the platform with lots of body rolls, hip sways and all the sass.

AMANDA CERNY

Scroll down Amanda Cerny’s Instagram feed and you’ll find loads of sexy shots, fashion and wellness—plus photobombs with her dalmatian, Falco. Self-dubbed as “your daily dose of happiness,” she first gained popularity from her YouTube channel, where she posted health and wellness videos. Expect sweaty workouts, legging hauls, booty challenges and more.

DJ KHALED

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dj Khaled (@djkhaled)

DJ Khaled has become quite the family man since releasing some of his most popular hits like “I’m the One,” “POPSTAR” and “All I Do Is Win.” Now, he has two adorable sons who often make appearances on social media, and has even teamed up with Cybex for a stroller collection inspired by his family. Think lots of tropical palms, colorful parrots and “We the Best” stamped across.

KSI

@ksi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ksi (@ksi)

Keep an eye out for KSI’s return to the ring. After taking a step back from the sport to focus on his music career, it’s rumored that he’ll be coming back sometime in 2021. With 9.2 million followers on Instagram alone, the jack-of-all-trades is known for his feud with fellow YouTubers Logan and Jake Paul, as well as his newest hit with Yungblud and Polo G, “Patience.”

SOMMER RAY

One million views for wearing a bikini? It’s possible—at least for this fitness model. More than 10.4 million followers on TikTok and over 26 million on Instagram look to Sommer Ray for fitness inspo and new athletic gear—especially when it comes from her own collection (think crossover sports bras; crazy, printed leggings; resistance bands; and plush cropped hoodies).

JACOB SARTORIUS

YouTube, barbecue chips, Reese’s, Sour Patch Kids, SweeTarts Ropes and blue raspberry Sour Punch Bites line this singer’s list of favorite things—so much so that he debuted the song “YouTube & BBQ Chips” just this year. Expected to become one of the next pop superstars, the 18-year-old is one of the most popular users on TikTok with over 24 million followers.

GIL CROES

YouTube: Gilmher Croes, @gilmhercroes

Who has voluminous brown hair, perfect skin and a great personality? Gil Croes. The Aruba native is popular for his lip-syncing and dance videos on TikTok, as well as his athletic build and comedic personality. If you’ve ever wondered what the life of the social media star looks like, check out his new series, Social Star, on TikTok.

JEFFREE STAR

Is your makeup Jeffree Star approved? Head to his YouTube channel to find out. You’ll find lots of brands to buy or ditch, and we won’t spoil anything, but to name a few: KVD Beauty Good Apple foundation, E.L.F. Cosmetics Mint Melt collection, Gucci foundation and more. The hot pink-haired makeup maven also has his own cosmetics line, where you’ll find a rainbow of shimmering shadows, lime green eyeliner and frosty highlighters.

EMMA CHAMBERLAIN

A deal with Louis Vuitton, a coffee company, a book and a merch e-commerce site? At only 20 years old, this YouTuber is setting the bar high. The California native posts a variety of videos on her channel, including taste tests from major fast food chains like Chipotle, outfit ideas and makeovers.

NIKKIE TUTORIALS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NikkieTutorials (@nikkietutorials)

The Dutch makeup artist first came to fame with a full-on glam video called “The Power of Makeup,” uploaded in 2015. The inspiration behind the video? That it’s OK to wear makeup for you. She takes the time to explain her makeup as she only applies to one side of her face. This video alone gained her millions of fans. Since then, she’s posted tons of makeup tutorials and has even collaborated with the likes of Lady Gaga and Marc Jacobs.

BELLA THORNE

@bellathorne

The Florida-born actress gained recognition for her roles in ABC’s drama Dirty Sexy Money and NBC’s My Own Worst Enemy. Since then, she’s starred in films like The Duff and Adam Sandler’s Blended. More recently, Bella Thorne announced her engagement to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

RYAN KAJI

ryans.world, @ryansworld

Learn with the 9-year-old as he plays, does science experiments, makes music videos and more. His parents, Loann and Shion Kaji, along with twin sisters Emma and Kate, also make appearances on the channel, which uploads a video every day. The family-run platform has garnered just under 30 million subscribers.

DARIAN ROJAS

YouTube: Darian Rojas, @darianrojasc

Platinum blond hair, pops of neon colors and a futuristic sense of fashion are only some of Darian Rojas’ mainstays. The Mexican influencer reflects a whole new sense of edgy fashion with zebra print jackets, chunky rainbow sneakers and skintight rompers.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

This brown-haired maven might look familiar—she’s appeared in a variety of music videos and campaigns, after all. In 2013, she was in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video along with Pharrell and T.I. That same year, she was found in Maroon 5’s “Love Somebody” music video. Emily Ratajkowski also dabbles in acting, noting Nickelodeon’s iCarly and movie Gone Girl as major hits on her résumé. Adding on to her already impressive career in the spotlight, she’s also been on the covers of Allure, Marie Claire, Vogue and InStyle.

LILLY SINGH

@lilly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

In 2019, Lilly Singh became the first openly bisexual woman of color to sit in the host’s chair of NBC late-night show A Little Late. The Canadian comedian, who debuted her YouTube channel under the username Superwoman in 2010, has gained 15 million subscribers thanks to a variety of sarcastic skits (see “Being Cousins with Kamala Harris”) and interviews with big names like Michelle Obama. Her influence has reached so far that she published New York Times bestselling book How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life in 2017, which teaches readers how to be confident and reach goals.

CHIARA FERRAGNI

What started as a blog in 2009 branched off into a full-time career for Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni. Her original blog, The Blonde Salad, is still up and running, and focuses on lifestyle, beauty, fashion and celebrities. In addition to running this website, she also launched a merchandise site where fans can find sparkly chrome water bottles, mini chain-link purses and a newborn collection. In 2015, her career really took off into stardom, leading to a variety of opportunities and accolades. Harvard Business School, for example, dedicated an entire case study to her career. She also made it onto Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in the art and style category, and was even named the most powerful fashion influencer by the publication.

ANWAR JIBAWI

YouTube: Anwar Jibawi, TikTok and Instagram: @anwar

With Jamie Foxx and Jessica Alba as fans, it comes as no surprise that Anwar Jibawi has over 20 million followers across platforms. He also counts fellow influencers Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking as friends—he played Luigi in Stocking’s Mario Kart in Real Life series. On his own channel, expect creative skits and collaborations with big names like Mattel and WWE.

SOFIE DOSSI

America was first introduced to Sofie Dossi during her time on season 11 of America’s Got Talent, where she wowed judges with back-breaking contortionist routines. She finished in the bottom five that season, and returned for the first season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019. Since her final appearance on the show, she’s used her stardom and bendy body to start a YouTube channel, which gives fans a further look into her life.

RUDY MANCUSO

@rudymancuso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rudy Mancuso (@rudymancuso)

Most famous for his comedic skits on YouTube, Rudy Mancuso has over 7 million subscribers on his channel. For a deeper look into his passions, look to the YouTuber’s music—a mixture of vocals and instrumentals— as he’s debuted a number of beats over the past year.

THE BEE FAMILY

YouTube: The Bee Family, TikTok and Instagram: @ehbeefamily

Get to know the Bee family, a quartet household based in Ontario. Watch as Andrés, Rossana, Roberto and Gabriela Burgos have fun with challenges from Fortnite, test viral trends and more. Plus, they even share recipes for families looking to mix up their weeknight meals.

GARY VAYNERCHUK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Vay-Ner-Chuk (@garyvee)

Solely calling Gary Vaynerchuk an entrepreneur doesn’t cover the half of it. Since 2006 — when he launched a 20-minute daily talk show called Wine Library TV — he’s exploded into stardom, becoming an inspirational speaker, author and investor. Currently, he’s the chairman of VaynerX, CEO of VaynerMedia, an active partner in his agency VaynerSports and recently launched his own NFT collection dubbed "VeeFriends."

CASEY NEISTAT

@caseyneistat

If you’ve seen Netflix’s Project Power, then you’ll likely recognize Casey Neistat’s face from his character, Moto. Outside of the show, the YouTuber has also been behind film Nerve and the Casey Neistat vlog, and is known as one of the most successful filmmakers who started from YouTube.

ROSANNA PANSINO

Rosanna Pansino’s most recent news comes in the form of a TV series with HBO Max, Baketopia, a new baking show that challenges bakers to re-create current trends and make new ones. The YouTuber, known for cooking and baking videos on her channel, is the host. She’s also the voice behind cookbooks The Nerdy Nummies Cookbook and Baking All Year Round.

DEMI BAGBY

A severe back injury and the possibility of paralysis after a freak cheer accident in 2014 didn’t stop this athlete from attaining her fitness goals. Instead of facing fate in a wheelchair, the now 20-year-old became a CrossFit athlete. Today, she continues to inspire over 15 million fans across her social platforms, and even started her own chalk-alternative company, Rep Wax. Those looking to step up their workouts can keep an eye out for her new training app.

MICHELLE LEWIN

Train with this Venezuelan model for the ultimate summer bod. From fat-burning workouts to muscle-burning moves, Michelle Lewin shows fans how to work out no matter where they are or what they have—and, yes, that means even during the pandemic.

NELK BOYS

YouTube and Instagram: @nelkboys, TikTok: @nelk_ filmz

From bowling in other people’s lanes to pretending to be an Amazon driver, no prank is untouched by the Nelk Boys. The faces behind the brand? Canadian YouTubers Jesse Sebastiani, Kyle Forgeard and Steve Deleonardis. Watch snippets of their top-rated videos on TikTok, or head to YouTube for the full-length versions.

KAYLA ITSINES

The face behind the popular Bikini Body Guides (BBG), Kayla Itsines trains millions of clients worldwide from her app, Sweat. Her training routines consist of 28-minute workouts that are meant to increase strength and fitness. Another plus? They don’t require any equipment to complete. Check out the fitness fanatic’s latest additions to her program, including a post-pregnancy program and more advanced options.

TYLER OAKLEY

Every week, Tyler Oakley posts a number of new videos to engage fans. Each vary in content from LGBTQ+ and social issues to challenges, celebrity interviews and collaborations. The YouTuber is especially known for his focus on the issue of suicide among LGBTQ+ youths, and has teamed up with big names behind the initiative like The Trevor Project. For a lighter take on Oakley’s life, flip through the pages of his New York Times bestselling book, Binge, a compilation of witty personal essays.

CAMILA COELHO

Camila Coelho has grown far beyond the Dior makeup counter (her job outside of high school). Since launching her platform in 2010—she started out with beauty looks and step-by-step tutorials— the Brazilian American has launched multiple businesses to add to her portfolio. Not only does she have an expansive collection with major luxury retailer Revolve, but she founded a vegan, cruelty-free makeup line called Elaluz as well. Head to her YouTube channel for hair tricks, red-carpet makeup and interviews with Jessica Alba.

PATRICK STARRR

This Filipino American beauty expert slays the game with flawless brows, sharp eyeliner and frosty highlighter. Shop Patrick Starrr’s personal collection filled with compact powders and under-eye patches to perfect your vanity. Outside of beauty, the artist also dabbles in music, with song “Go Off” having debuted almost a year ago.

MANNY MUA

lunarbeauty.com, YouTube: Manny Mua, TikTok and Instagram: @mannymua733

Canceled? No way. After a tiff with fellow influencer friends, Manny MUA isn’t ready to leave his multimillion-follower platform just yet. Self-described as having a “daddy body with a mommy face,” the makeup artist posts a variety of videos on his platform all around the topic. Scroll through to see for yourself. On our watch list? “Roasting Makeup I Used to Love” and “Testing Viral Makeup.”

MONTANA TUCKER

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montana Tucker (@montanatucker)

Montana Tucker has been in the limelight since she was 8 years old, with national commercial appearances with companies like Ovaltine, Skechers, BMW and Wendy’s. Since then, the Florida native has grown a platform for herself with millions of followers, and debuted new album Hola last year.

JAY ALVARREZ

@jayalvarrez

In need of a little wanderlust after the year we’ve had? Head to Jay Alvarrez’s Instagram feed for stunning shots of the world from all of his travels. Born in Hawaii, he’s known for traveling and documenting from some of the most lustworthy and luxurious travel destinations. Think skydiving in Oahu, riding giant squids in French Polynesia and making music videos in Ibiza.

MARIANO DI VAIO

Big names like Hugo Boss, Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein dot Mariano Di Vaio’s portfolio of brand ambassadorships. The suave, dark-haired gent has taken numerous steps to reach his followers, including publishing book My Dream Job and launching big-ticket brands MDV Jewels, MDV Shoes and MDV eyewear. When he’s not working, the Italian blogger spends time with his family, who can be seen on his Instagram.

JOE WICKS

thebodycoach.com, YouTube: The Body Coach TV, TikTok and Instagram: @thebodycoach

When Joe Wicks says he’s on a mission to make the world fitter, healthier and happier, he means it. Not only does he have a new workout app featuring routines and meal options, but he even launched #PEwithJoe during the pandemic. The purpose? To help families and children get active. It was so successful that over 800,000 people joined in.

AIMEE SONG

Listed as a Forbes 30 Under 30 in two categories, as well as one of its top influencers, Aimee Song’s original passion lies within interior architecture. Since starting her blog, Song of Style, in 2008, she’s gained millions of page views every month, along with a collection for Revolve and two New York Times bestselling books.

OLIVIA CULPO

Since being crowned Miss Universe in 2012 (she was the first winning contestant to represent the United States in 15 years), Olivia Culpo has continued to inspire and influence fans across the country and beyond. With the launch of her blog, followers can read up on fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more—all with OC lifestyle in mind. The Rhode Island native is also co-owner of American comfort food restaurant Back 40 and natural spiked seltzer VIDE.

JENN IM

YouTube: Jenn Im, TikTok and Instagram: @imjennim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenn Im (@imjennim)

You might know Korean American YouTuber Jenn Im from her previously named channel, ClothesEncounters. But she’s revamped her platform branding since, and not just with the name. Expanding to more than fashion, Im just announced her pregnancy in early April with husband Ben Jolliffe, and is focusing content on life updates and building new healthy habits.

TAI LOPEZ

RadioShack, Pier 1, DressBarn, Modell’s, Stein Mart and more—what doesn’t Tai Lopez own? At 45 years old, he is behind over 20 million-dollar businesses; produces podcasts; leads book clubs; and inspires people around the world to achieve wealth, love and happiness. He’s so well known, in fact, that he’s interviewed the likes of Hillary Clinton, Rihanna, Steven Spielberg and the late Kobe Bryant.

THE BUCKET LIST FAMILY

In August 2015, Garrett Gee sold an iPhone app to Snapchat—changing his family’s world forever. So, they decided to travel the world, and, luckily, documented it as well. Known as a family of travel journalists, Garrett, Dorothy and their three children have traveled to over 85 countries. In 2019 alone they took adventures to Russia, the Philippines, Abu Dhabi, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Mexico, Tonga, Alaska, Haiti, the Maldives, Zanzibar, Rwanda, Uganda and more.

ANTHONY FANTANO

theneedledrop.com, YouTube: theneedledrop, TikTok: @ theneedletok

If you’re a melophile, run, don’t walk, to Anthony Fantano’s music-centered brand. With over 2 million subscribers, he’s known for his album roundups (Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ Carnage made his list for March 2021), Grammy Award picks and weekly track roundups that cover a variety of music genres. Fantano also holds interviews with well-known artists—think Brockhampton, Lil Nas X, Genesis Owusu and Moor Mother.

JACK MORRIS

@doyoutravel

Have you ever heard of the Siwa Oasis? Located in Egypt, it’s about a 12-hour drive from Cairo and dates back to the 26th dynasty around 525 B.C. And Jack Morris, the face behind this travel platform, has been there. According to the traveler, it’s not a place often found on a visitor’s list. Learn more about off-the-road adventures like this by following along with Morris, and travel to magical places like Uluwatu, Bali, and Dubai through his lens.

D-NICE

Two words: Club Quarantine. What is it? D-Nice’s virtual dance party that was launched during the pandemic. Every night, he uses Instagram Live to DJ music, from classic hip-hop and soul to R&B. Even A-list celebs like Rihanna, P. Diddy, Oprah, President Joe Biden, Halle Berry and Drake have logged on. The veteran beatboxer started his career in the 1980s with hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions, and also landed a deal with Jive Records after discovering Kid Rock in 1988.

DANIELLE BERNSTEIN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat)

One of the OG Insta influencers, the founder and face behind fashion blog WeWoreWhat counts over 2 million followers and growing. Danielle Bernstein started her brand as a sophomore in college and hit the Forbes 30 Under 30 before she was 25. Today, the native New Yorker continues to set the pace with her own brand, WeWoreWhat, and giveback efforts through WeGaveWhat (a charitable arm of her brand).