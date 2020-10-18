Transforming the Lives of Young Entrepreneurs for the Better as a Success Trainer and Serial Entrepreneur - David Imonitie

| April 9, 2021 | Culture People Sponsored Post

David is a highly-recognized investor and success trainer who owns his unique brand named 'iBelieve Foundation'.

Many things changed in the corporate world, and all the sectors had to look for new ways to boost their market stock and maintain their positions, much as they had before the pandemic. It was time for some introspection and appreciation of the current situation for companies, where some advanced forward while others gave up on the way. The marketing and finance sectors, too, saw major improvements in how they functioned earlier. David, a performance coach, businessman, and serial entrepreneur, has made a name for himself and his company around the world by operating smartly in the midst of the pandemic and utilising the strength of his manifestation to extend his business and scope. David grew up in Nigeria until he moved to the United States at the age of ten. He is grateful of his African roots, which explains his natural desire to help. “The main things you need to bear in mind to have a better chance of seeing success are self-discipline, determination, and being committed to your purpose,” says David.



His journey has not always been a bed of roses. Being a father in his early twenties required him to work ten times harder than an average person. He began his career working in a supermarket, then went on to network marketing, selling insurance policies, becoming a travel agent, and eventually, selling coffee, as he was a coffee fanatic himself. At the age of 27, he made his first million dollars from his coffee company. This might sound amazing, but it took him five years to develop that company to the point where it was producing seven figures. His career took off from there, and despite some setbacks, he continued to push himself and others around him to new heights.



He has recently founded his own organization, "iBelieve Nation." There, he teaches people how to have the right attitude to be a success story and encourages them to do so. He ensures that his students are well-versed in finance, have solid management skills, and have a consistent attitude. His organization has been active in providing the people living in Africa with basic needs such as water, electricity, food, and shelter. He's also provided shoes to children who couldn't afford them.



David, who has amassed a fortune through his investment portfolio and real estate business, is a firm believer in giving back to the community. The first thing to remember in this regard is to spend generously, as helping others leads to a happy life. As a successful entrepreneur, David acknowledges the difficulties that young entrepreneurs encounter while embarking on such a path. David advises his followers and students that getting the right mentality is more important than anything else. In his early twenties, he was a member of a corporate empire that was many times bigger and more interconnected than the one he now leads. He is now able to pass on his experience to his fans and followers. He wants to use the experience he's gained along the way to help his companies expand even further.



David has a personal target of helping an additional 5,000 people earn a six- to seven-figure income as a coach. He also believes that over the next few years, his real estate holdings will be worth a billion dollars.



