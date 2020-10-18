At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Breaking Down Sean McCarthy's 3-Tier Approach to Marketing

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 6, 2021 | Culture People Sponsored Post

A good marketing campaign has a clear direction and offers actionable steps that can generate the maximum amount of attention and engagement from its target audience. Entrepreneur Sean McCarthy is the owner of McCarthy Hospitality Group, a company whose reach extends to social media and talent management as well as technology consulting. Working within such an eclectic range of industries, McCarthy has had to develop go-to strategies that can guarantee results. One of these strategies is McCarthy’s three-tier approach to marketing.

LA_Confidential_Mag_Sean_McCarthy.jpg

Sean McCarthy shares that his three-tier marketing approach is a balanced blueprint for simplifying the marketing process. He breaks down the three tiers of his marketing approach as being essential influencer marketing, targeted ad spending, and limited print marketing. Starting with the first tier, McCarthy explains that influencer marketing takes an integrated approach that helps your product reach its target audience through a medium that they already enjoy. The second tier, targeted ad spending, focuses on targeted ads that are designed specifically for your audience. The third tier in McCarthy’s approach is the use of print marketing, and implements carefully placed print advertising. Speaking of the overall effectiveness of his three-tier approach, McCarthy says, “Every good marketing campaign should take a balanced approach and never rely on just one area of advertising to portray its message.”

Sean McCarthy entered the entrepreneurial world through his interest in the hospitality industry and, in particular, its nightlife sector. McCarthy shares that he found his passion in being able to curate carefully-shaped experiences for people that have a lasting effect.

The power of a well-executed marketing campaign should never be underestimated, and Sean McCarthy believes that with the right approach it can easily recoup the time and capital invested in it.


