3 Tips For Selling a Home As Told By Real Estate Broker Beau Blankenship

| April 6, 2021 | Culture Home & Real Estate People Sponsored Post

Five years ago, Beau Blankenship and his wife Meredith decided to move from their hometowns in Oklahoma to their favorite vacation spot in Florida. That decision launched Blankenship, former pro football player, on a new path...

Now, he works as a broker in Florida under the Engel and Völkers franchise specializing in high-end, luxury residential property. Last year his team at Blankenship Group had a record-setting year with $336M in sold and pending volume, and in 2019, the Wall Street Journal named him #70 in the country and #11 in Florida for volume sold.

Blankenship’s expertise and experience have established him as one of the top players in Florida and the country. He says, "I wake up each day excited to help my clients sell their most valuable asset.” And to help you in your home selling process, he’s sharing his top three tips for selling a home.

Tip #1 - It’s all about the first impression. “The first impression is the only impression that matters. Often, a buyer already knows if they’re going to buy when they take their first step inside your home. So adding curb appeal by mowing your lawn goes a long way.”

Tip #2 - De-personalize your home. “Buyers need to be able to see themselves living inside your home. When you have your family pictures and collection of glass butterflies lining the shelves, that turns the buyer off.”

Tip #3 - Tidy up. Buyers love to see EXACTLY how much storage they’re getting in your home. So when you’re selling, tidy up and empty your closets, cabinets, and any other space so the buyer can see what your home has to offer!

“My team and I deal with some extraordinarily beautiful homes. Like, once-in-a-lifetime dream homes that we are extremely blessed and honored to represent. I represented this one particular home a few months ago; the home was a few blocks off the beach, blessed with ‘forever’ ocean views, built with stunning architecture: but it still wasn’t selling. I’d schedule showing after showing- but still, nothing. After the showings kept proving unsuccessful, I eventually took a step back and critically analyzed the situation. The owner was an avid traveler, and throughout the years, had collected quite a few souvenirs from his adventures. Well, we ended up going through again with an interior design team and helped clear out a lot of the personal items the Seller had left behind. We ended up selling the home within the month. Goes to show- doesn’t matter how beautiful the home is, the Buyer needs to be given room to fall in love!”