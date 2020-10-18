At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

NBA Star Paul Pierce Selling Calabasas Mansion For $11 Million

Sam Tracy | November 30, 2020 | Home & Real Estate

Paul Pierce Boston Celtics

Retired NBA superstar Paul Pierce is looking to cash in on his California mansion. The former player for the Boston Celtics just listed his Calabasas abode for an eye-watering $10,995,000.

According to the LA Times, the estate in Calabasas is a veritable castle. Spanning 12,250-square-feet of luxury, the mansion features a movie theater, bowling alley and billiards room among other upscale amenities. The professional athlete was quick to install a basketball court in the spacious backyard, customized with the Celtics’ logo.

See also: A Contemporary Surprise Awaits Guests When Stepping Inside a Traditional Home in Belmont

Visitors are welcomed into the home by its grand two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase. There’s plenty of room for overnight guests with eight bedrooms and ten bathrooms, each fitted with large doors and windows to allow for the ultimate cityscape and mountain views. The second-floor terrace faces the large grassy backyard in all of its glory: swimming pool, two spas, dining area, fire pit and basketball court, included.

During his ten years of residency, Pierce personalized the home to his liking. Interior spaces were painted white instead of tan and the exterior was painted salmon. Pierce also added a high-end home gym, perfect for staying in shape for his physically demanding athletic career.

He sets to make a hefty profit for the property, having snatched it up for $6.5 million in 2009. He made the investment just a year after the Boston Celtics 2008 NBA title win. That year, Pierce also achieved another career highlight, taking home the Finals’ honor of most valuable player.

The basketball star comes from humble beginnings in Oakland, CA., where he garnered attention as an outstanding player at Inglewood High School. He went on to play for the University of Kansas and joined the Celtics in 1998. Pierce retired from the sport in 2017 and now stars as an analyst on ESPN's basketball programs The Jump and NBA Countdown.

The property is currently listed by Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman. For more information and images of the new listing, check out the full story in LA Times.

Photography by: Nick Laham

Photography by: Nick Laham

