American Idol Alum + Top Streaming Recording Artist Haley Reinhart to Headline Live Virtual Event

| October 15, 2020 | People

AMERICAN IDOL ALUM + TOP STREAMING RECORDING ARTIST HALEY REINHART TO HEADLINE VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE LIVE FROM LA’s LEGENDARY ROCK VENUE, WHISKY A GO GO

With Surprise Performance by Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame Guitarist

"Music IS essential. It is my church, sanctuary, therapy, my nirvana... and we need to make sure it continues to play on. What a dim world it would be, without music to light the way... "

- Haley Reinhart

Haley Reinhart will be performing live from the legendary Whisky A Go Go stage with a virtual concert experience, giving fans exclusive access during this time of home quarantine and limited recreational access. The live stream concert event will allow Haley’s dedicated fans to enjoy their favorite artist from one of the country’s most coveted and iconic music venues through the revolutionary veeps.com platform.

Produced by Oracle Live and streamed on Veeps.com utilizing state-of-the-art software and hardware to broadcast the performance in the highest quality possible to fans. The performance will premiere on October 17th at 7:00pm PST, and continue to be available on demand through October 19, 2020.

Fans can purchase tickets for $10 to the exclusive viewing events, as well as virtual VIP Meet and greet prior to the show on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 4:00pm - 5:00pm PST with Haley. Sound check will take place at 6:00pm followed by the 7:00pm live performance PST.

“I’m really excited to connect with my fans at this upcoming concert live from the legendary Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles. I grew up dreaming of playing the Whisky with its iconic history, a stage graced by so many of my musical heros. I often wish I could time warp back to the 60s and 70s to have been a part of that incredible wave of style, rock n’ roll, and share the stage with the great artists of that time. I look forward to bringing my touch to the Whisky stage. Who knows, I may just have to get up one of those legends to play a few tunes with me.” - Haley Reinhart

Viewers to the virtual event will also have access to purchase merchandise such as Haley’s latest album “Lo-Fi Soul” on vinyl or CD, and a special edition T-shirt. Link to Tickets: http://haleyreinhart.veeps. com/

Whisky a Go Go is an iconic music venue and nightclub located in West Hollywood, California, on the legendary Sunset Strip. The club has been the launching pad for bands including The Doors, The Stooges, Alice Cooper (who recorded a live album there in 1969), No Doubt, System of a Down, The Byrds, Chicago, Germs, Buffalo Springfield, Steppenwolf, Van Halen, Johnny Rivers, X, Led Zeppelin, KISS, Guns N' Roses, Death, AC/DC and Mötley Crüe. In 2006, the venue was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2016, the Whisky A Go Go launched an official TV channel on the Roku TV Connected platform, opening its doors to a global audience.

Haley Reinhart, who sang before she could talk, possesses a timeless voice that outlasts eras. It feels just as at home in the sixties as it does in the TikTok age. The expansive scope of her range comes into full focus on her 4th album, Lo-Fi Soul. Haley is an American singer, songwriter and actress from Wheeling, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Growing up, her fascination with all things classic continued as she became a fan of everyone from The Beatles and Led Zeppelin to Janis Joplin and Sly & The Family Stone, evidently seen through her most recent single release in May of 2020, with her rendition of “Piece of My Heart” in tribute to Janis Joplin. All of these early influences also led her to record a full album of classic rock and pop hits from the late sixties titled, What’s That Sound. The platinum-certified Chicago-born and Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter exudes an empowering level of charisma and confidence earned by a quiet, decade-long grind. She landed third place in Season 10 of American Idol, and became an instant fan favorite from the start of the season. Since then, her dynamic presence powered four solo albums— Listen Up! [2012], Better [2016], What’s That Sound? [2017], and Lo-Fi Soul [2019]. She’s known to leave her mark on many commercials singing in the new Mazda ad and Chase Bank, as well as shows including Love Island, Gossip Girl, Riverdale, and the list goes on. Meanwhile, her take on the Elvis Presley classic, “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” received a platinum plaque from the RIAA and generated over 234 million Spotify streams and 100 million YouTube views within a few years of its release. What started off as a version sung for an Extra Gum Commercial, turned out to be a radio hit and touring sensation. As a sought-after talent, she not only regularly collaborates with Postmodern Jukebox and stands out with their highest viewed videos, but she also dueted with Jeff Goldblum on two tracks from the chart-topping jazz standards collection, The Capitol Studios Sessions, and joined him for an unforgettable performance on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!. In 2019, she continued pushing boundaries by lending her voice and songwriting skills to Vicetone’s EDM dance hit, Something Strange. Expanding her oeuvre, she even voices a young boy named Bill Murphy on the NETFLIX hit animated series F Is For Family, season four is out now. 2021 is not slowing down, as she hits the road again to headline tours across the U.S. & Europe. She’ll also be making her acting debut in the new Robert Rodriguez film on Netflix titled, "We Can Be Heroes.”

Event Viewing Info:

Date: Sat, Oct 17th

Meet N Greet: 4pm-5pm PST

Soundcheck: 6:00pm PST

Show Time: 7pm PST

"I‘m beyond ecstatic to tear up the stage at The Whisky! I‘ve been jonesing' to sing for my fans again throughout quarantine asides from the live charity events and other one off performances via zoom, so I really feel like I need it just as bad as they do. I’m also excited to announce that I’ll have a special guest... A legendary guitarist in the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame. Tune in to see who!" - Haley Reinhart

Links to connect with Haley and stream her music: