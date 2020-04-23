    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: Stay Golden

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 19, 2019

Indulge in Exquisite Burgers from These LA Hotspots
Read More

October 9, 2019

Tasting Glenfiddich Grand Cru, a 23-Year-Old Gem Finished in Ex-French Wine Casks
Read More

October 8, 2019

Celebrity Favorite Compartés Launches Vegan Superfood Chocolate

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 20, 2020

Jewelry Houses Rally Toward a Common Cause: COVID-19 Relief Efforts
Read More

May 19, 2020

The Top 5 Tie-Dye Pieces You Need Now
Read More

May 1, 2020

Five Looks for Your Little Ones We're Loving for Summer
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

LA Family Housing CEO Stephanie Klasky-Gamer Aids Homeless Population During COVID-19

By The Editors | May 29, 2020 | People

StephanieKlaskeyGamerRedbirdLAFamilyHousing3.jpg

"The COVID-19 crisis affects our entire community, but has an acute impact on people experiencing homelessness and those who serve them,” says Stephanie Klasky-Gamer, president and CEO of LA Family Housing. While the organization—which helps children and adults transition out of homelessness—regularly interacts with participants, team members’ day-to-day missions have changed. In addition to partnering with local businesses to procure donated personal protective equipment for the team and with individual donors, LAFH is working with city officials to open new shelters and provide handwashing stations at encampment sites.

LAFH is also collaborating with businesses to overcome the food insecurity needs of vulnerable clients. So far, restaurant Redbird has prepared 1,300 meals daily, and Big Sugar Bakeshop delivers baked goods to children in LAFH’s interim housing sites.

“COVID-19 is an unforeseen tragedy, but it is also an incredible opportunity,” says Klasky-Gamer. “What the city, county, state and local providers like LA Family Housing have been able to do is unprecedented. We’ve unlocked critical resources to open thousands of units of housing to bring people inside within a matter of weeks."

Tags: philanthropy charity people

Photography by: Courtesy of LA Family Housing

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: