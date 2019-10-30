Scott Eastwood Participates in the Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented by Bank of America to Benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles

| October 16, 2019 | Parties

The Nautica Malibu Triathlon presented by Bank of America to benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles held its 33rd annual event on September 14th and 15th for which thousands of participants showed up to support the cause. A variety of Hollywood's biggest names and professional athletes took part in the weekend's courses and competitions, including Scott Eastwood, Luke Hemsworth, Mark Feuerstein, Geoff Stults, Steve Howie, Bryan Greenberg as well as top Olympian and pro athletes such as Jermaine Jones.

The weekend long affair kicked off with the inaugural long race and olympic distance courses in which notable athletes such as U.S. Water Polo Team Member, Olympian John Mann participated, as well as UCI World Tour rider Andrew Talansky who came in first place in the Olympic Distance Course, and professional triathletes Pedro Gomes and Jim Lubinski (who also placed first) with Saturday’s long course.

Since it was established, the Nautica Malibu Triathlon which is Executive Produced by Michael Epstein, has been doing incredible work raising over $15 million to benefit basic and translational cancer research programs at the Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Diseases at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. To say the weekend was a success is an understatement, as the Nautica Malibu Triathlon closed out the event by presenting a check to CHLA of an incredible $1,352,603 million dollars in funds raised.