GBK Productions Pre-EMMYs Luxury Gifting Lounge

Emeril Everyday showcased its deluxe air fryers
Parker Bates, star of This is Us
EMMY nominee Rufus Sewell at the Austere Wear sunglasses booth
Indya Moore, star of EMMY nominated TV drama Pose, received a personalized gift basket from celebrity stylist Chaz Dean of WEN haircare
At the BootySprout booth, guests were seen trying out the company's high resistance at-home glute training
Chaz Dean and Sherri Shepherd pose in front of the WEN Hair & Body Care booth
Reid Scott, star of VEEP and Why Women Kill, attended the event
Dascha Polanco, star of Orange Is the New Black, posing on the red carpet
WEN Hair & Body Care provided an assortment of luxury self care products
EMMY nominee Rachel Brosnahan posing on the red carpet with GBK CEO Gavin Keilly and the auction winner of Rachel's meet & greet
On Friday September 20th, Hollywood's biggest stars in television, including multiple EMMY nominees, attended GBK Production's annual Celebrity Luxury Gifting Lounge to get in the celebratory spirit prior to the big event. This exclusive, invite only event was hosted at the world-renowned Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where a number of name brands and companies were respresented and guests received over $75K in gifts and trips.
Among the guests was EMMY nominee Rachel Brosnahan who partnered with GBK and Covenant House for a meet and greet auction for which all proceeds went to charity. Other EMMY nominated guests in attendance included Asante Blackk, Rufus Sewell, Terrence Terrell and Glynn Turman along with stars of EMMY nominated shows such as Reid Scott & Matt Walsh (VEEP), Parker Bates (This Is Us), Violet & April Brinson (Sharp Objects), Our Lady J and Indya Moore (Pose), Rizwan Manji (Schitt’s Creek), Jason Butler Harner & Felix Solis (Ozark), Dascha Polanco (Russian Doll), Ethan Herisse (When They See Us), Evan Handler (Fosse/Verdon), Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) Nina West (Drag Race) and Sean McElwee (Born This Way).
Guests never ran short of things to do as vendors were busy handing out gifts from companies like Burke Williams Spa, WEN Hair & Body care, Tristar Cookware, KHI Luxury bathroom products and Spryng compression wraps. Exotic vacations and trips to dream destinations like Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, and Fiji were generously provided by S Hotel Montego Bay, Sailrock, and Raiwasa Fiji. With the combination of free gifts and activities, delicious refreshments and drinks, and some of television's most iconic names, its safe to say the evening was nothing short of a success.
Photography by: Getty Images for GBK Productions