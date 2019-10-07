GBK Productions Pre-EMMYs Luxury Gifting Lounge

    

October 7, 2019

On Friday September 20th, Hollywood's biggest stars in television, including multiple EMMY nominees, attended GBK Production's annual Celebrity Luxury Gifting Lounge to get in the celebratory spirit prior to the big event. This exclusive, invite only event was hosted at the world-renowned Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where a number of name brands and companies were respresented and guests received over $75K in gifts and trips.

Among the guests was EMMY nominee Rachel Brosnahan who partnered with GBK and Covenant House for a meet and greet auction for which all proceeds went to charity. Other EMMY nominated guests in attendance included Asante Blackk, Rufus Sewell, Terrence Terrell and Glynn Turman along with stars of EMMY nominated shows such as Reid Scott & Matt Walsh (VEEP), Parker Bates (This Is Us), Violet & April Brinson (Sharp Objects), Our Lady J and Indya Moore (Pose), Rizwan Manji (Schitt’s Creek), Jason Butler Harner & Felix Solis (Ozark), Dascha Polanco (Russian Doll), Ethan Herisse (When They See Us), Evan Handler (Fosse/Verdon), Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) Nina West (Drag Race) and Sean McElwee (Born This Way).

Guests never ran short of things to do as vendors were busy handing out gifts from companies like Burke Williams Spa, WEN Hair & Body care, Tristar Cookware, KHI Luxury bathroom products and Spryng compression wraps. Exotic vacations and trips to dream destinations like Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, and Fiji were generously provided by S Hotel Montego Bay, Sailrock, and Raiwasa Fiji. With the combination of free gifts and activities, delicious refreshments and drinks, and some of television's most iconic names, its safe to say the evening was nothing short of a success.


Photography by: Getty Images for GBK Productions

