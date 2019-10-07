    

Parties

See More
Read More

October 7, 2019

GBK Productions Pre-EMMYs Luxury Gifting Lounge
Read More

September 25, 2019

71st Primetime Emmy Awards
Read More

September 25, 2019

StyleWeekOC 2019

People

See More
Read More

October 1, 2019

Ben Platt Talks Netflix Dramedy 'The Politician,' His First Solo Album & Whom He Most Wants to Work With
Read More

September 24, 2019

Actress Hannah Zeile on the Season 4 Premiere of This is Us
Read More

September 23, 2019

Secret Source: Jaime Martín Gives His LA Musts

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

October 9, 2019

Tasting Glenfiddich Grand Cru, a 23-Year-Old Gem Finished in Ex-French Wine Casks
Read More

October 8, 2019

Celebrity Favorite Compartés Launches Vegan Superfood Chocolate
Read More

September 16, 2019

9 Spots & Experiences to Add To Your Next Napa Valley Trip

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

October 4, 2019

Hollywood's Favorite George the Jeweler Dishes on Trends & His A-List Clientele
Read More

September 23, 2019

Real Estate Experts Josh Flagg & Bobby Boyd Talk Style
Read More

September 18, 2019

Meet Julie Harrah, Whose In-Demand Designs Are Loved by the Stars
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Backstage Creations Official Giving Suite™ at the Emmy Awards

| September 23, 2019 | Parties

In celebration of the 71st Emmy® Awards this year, Backstage Creations, specialists in award show gifts and custom backstage gift suites, produced the official Giving Suite as a fun and creative way to engage attendees while simultaneously serving a great cause.

In addition to presenters and nominees choosing from a collection of luxury gifts, the lounge served as a Giving Suite as celebrities who participated helped raise $140,000 to support the Television Academy Foundation. Now celebrating its 60th year, the Foundation’s mission is to educate and advance the next generation of television leaders through its renowned programs including the College Television Awards, Student Internship Program, The Interviews: An Oral History of Television and The Power of TV.

A number of top brands and companies were represented at the Giving Suite, including Ashley HomeStore, KODAK, Zenni, and DELSEY Luggage, to name a few. Celebrities in attendance received a plethora of gifts, ranging from companies like Beachbody offering fitness gear and premium workout apparel to Dolby Dimension wireless headphones and Avocado Leaf Tea Company offering tea made from 100% avocado leaves. Notably, getaways on offer included a stay at Four Seasons Resort Nevis in the heart of the Caribbean, and a luxury adventure at Kapama Private Game Reserve in South Africa.

Tags: emmy awards Backstage Creations Television academy foundation ashley homestore kodak college television awards student internship program the interviews: an oral history of television the power of tv leaff waffles delsey luggage beachbody avocado leaf tea company

Photography by: Getty Images for Backstage Creations

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: