Backstage Creations Official Giving Suite™ at the Emmy Awards

| September 23, 2019 | Parties

In celebration of the 71st Emmy® Awards this year, Backstage Creations, specialists in award show gifts and custom backstage gift suites, produced the official Giving Suite™ as a fun and creative way to engage attendees while simultaneously serving a great cause.

In addition to presenters and nominees choosing from a collection of luxury gifts, the lounge served as a Giving Suite as celebrities who participated helped raise $140,000 to support the Television Academy Foundation. Now celebrating its 60th year, the Foundation’s mission is to educate and advance the next generation of television leaders through its renowned programs including the College Television Awards, Student Internship Program, The Interviews: An Oral History of Television and The Power of TV.

A number of top brands and companies were represented at the Giving Suite, including Ashley HomeStore, KODAK, Zenni, and DELSEY Luggage, to name a few. Celebrities in attendance received a plethora of gifts, ranging from companies like Beachbody offering fitness gear and premium workout apparel to Dolby Dimension wireless headphones and Avocado Leaf Tea Company offering tea made from 100% avocado leaves. Notably, getaways on offer included a stay at Four Seasons Resort Nevis in the heart of the Caribbean, and a luxury adventure at Kapama Private Game Reserve in South Africa.