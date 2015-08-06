By Stephanie Bongiorno | June 17, 2019 | People

Gloria Vanderbilt, an American socialite and famed fashion designer, has passed away at the age of 95.

Her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, confirmed her death in a video obituary that aired on the CNN network Monday morning. "Earlier this month, we had to take her to the hospital," Cooper said. "That's where we learned she had very advanced cancer in her stomach and that it had spread."

Vanderbilt lived her entire life in the public eye, being that she was the great-great-granddaughter of financier Cornelius Vanderbilt. She has lived through family tragedy, business ventures and multiple marriages. The designer also transitioned blue jeans to high fashion.

Vanderbilt is said to have died at home with friends and family at her side. She has left a mark on society and fashion which will be remembered for years to come.