    

Parties

See More
Read More
Hollywood Bowl Opening Night 2019
Read More
Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Impact Awards
Read More
MOCA 40th Anniversary Benefit

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Socialite & Fashion Designer Gloria Vanderbilt Has Passed Away at 95

By Stephanie Bongiorno | June 17, 2019 | People

Share

Gloria Vanderbilt, an American socialite and famed fashion designer, has passed away at the age of 95.

Gloria_Vanderbilt

Her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, confirmed her death in a video obituary that aired on the CNN network Monday morning. "Earlier this month, we had to take her to the hospital," Cooper said. "That's where we learned she had very advanced cancer in her stomach and that it had spread."

Vanderbilt lived her entire life in the public eye, being that she was the great-great-granddaughter of financier Cornelius Vanderbilt. She has lived through family tragedy, business ventures and multiple marriages. The designer also transitioned blue jeans to high fashion.

Vanderbilt is said to have died at home with friends and family at her side. She has left a mark on society and fashion which will be remembered for years to come.

Tags: designers
Categories: People

Photography by Paul Porter

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE