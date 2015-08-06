GLAAD's Anthony Ramos Talks The Entertainment Industry Making Strides For The Trans Community

ANTHONY RAMOS

DIRECTOR OF TALENT ENGAGEMENT, GLAAD

As Director of Talent Engagement at GLAAD, Anthony Ramos has his finger on the pulse of social change through the power of entertainment. The Emmy-nominated producer and correspondent from Access Hollywood brought his unique talents to GLAAD in 2017 and is playing a pivotal role as the organization celebrates the 30th anniversary of its iconic GLAAD Media Awards in high style.

How are the GLAAD Media Awards turning up the volume at 30? Beyoncé and Jay Z were honored with the Vanguard Award in L.A. on March 28 as allies of the LGBTQ community; their speech blew everyone away. On May 4 we are honoring Madonna with the Advocate for Change Award in New York. She is only the second person to receive this honor - the first was Bill Clinton in 2013.

What are the biggest recent gains made by the LGBTQ community? The growing support for the trangender community. Last fall we saw trans peoplebeing elected to office and when Don Cheadle wore a “Protect Trans Kids” t-shirt on SNL it was an unbelievable moment.