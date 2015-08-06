Here's How Dr. Jae Pak Is Working To Further LGBTQ & Human Rights Through His Work at NHI Medical

DR. JAE PAK, M.D.

PHYSICIAN & PARTNER NHI MEDICAL

Tenacity, innovation, caring and creativity are constants in Dr. Jae Pak’s life and define his mission at NHI Medical (formerly New Hair Institute). Along with his partner and mentor, Dr. William Rassman, Dr. Pak holds over 18 patents, making NHI Medical one of the leading hair restoration practices in the world. They have innovated the methods used in hair transplants including FUE, FUT and SMP, a medical grade tattooing process. NHI Medical caters to a discerning roster of patients, including leading members of L.A.’s dynamic LGBTQ community.

What motivated you to apply your knowledge and talents to hair restoration? I was working in fiber optics engineering when Dr. Rassman asked me to help develop and patent hair transplant surgery tools. This resulted in U.S. Patents that are used and licensed globally in the ARTAS hair transplant robot. After attending medical school, I received my Board Certification in Emergency Medicine and joined Dr. Rassman as a surgeon.