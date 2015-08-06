Here's How Dr. Jae Pak Is Working To Further LGBTQ & Human Rights Through His Work at NHI Medical

Tenacity, innovation, caring and creativity are constants in Dr. Jae Pak’s life and define his mission at NHI Medical (formerly New Hair Institute). Along with his partner and mentor, Dr. William Rassman, Dr. Pak holds over 18 patents, making NHI Medical one of the leading hair restoration practices in the world. They have innovated the methods used in hair transplants including FUE, FUT and SMP, a medical grade tattooing process. NHI Medical caters to a discerning roster of patients, including leading members of L.A.’s dynamic LGBTQ community.
What motivated you to apply your knowledge and talents to hair restoration? I was working in fiber optics engineering when Dr. Rassman asked me to help develop and patent hair transplant surgery tools. This resulted in U.S. Patents that are used and licensed globally in the ARTAS hair transplant robot. After attending medical school, I received my Board Certification in Emergency Medicine and joined Dr. Rassman as a surgeon.
How does L.A.’s LGBTQ community inspire NHI Medical? We have been fortunate over the years to have many incredible staff and patients from the LGBTQ community. We are proud to participate in Pride events such as the recent Palm Springs’ Pride weekend last fall and through our participation in LA Pride this year.
What should we be doing to further LGBTQ and human rights? Racism and bigotry won’t end unless we are vigilant with our votes, money and support of those who promote our values. At NHI Medical, we practice a nondiscrimination policy that includes sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression. We believe in an open dialogue to promote understanding of LGBTQ rights, while providing assistance to those who face discrimination and violence. 11620 Wilshire Blvd, Ste 280, Los Angeles, CA 90025, 22 Odyssey, Suite 155, Irvine, CA 92618 888.NEW.HAIR, newhair.com, @nhimedical