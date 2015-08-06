    

How Equal Rights Advocate Mark Morales Put His Expertise To Good Use In The Los Angeles LGBTQ Community

| June 14, 2019 | People

MARK MORALES

CO-OWNER, CHARLES JACOBSEN, INC., A CERTIFIED LGBT BUSINESS ENTERPRISE PRESIDENT EMERITUS, LOS ANGELES GAY AND LESBIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (LAGLCC) LGBTBE ADVOCATE, DIVERSITY TASK FORCE, CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF INSURANCE VICE PRESIDENT, CITY NATIONAL BANK, SBA LENDING

Mark Morales defines firsts; first LGBT SBA Financial Services Champion of the Year, first LGBT Business Enterprise Advocate to the Diversity Task Force for the California Department of Insurance, and first LGBT business advocate to attend Access Washington DC 2019 with the Los Angeles Business Council delegation and speak with members of Congress about California’s economy. Through his work at City National Bank, as the owner of Charles Jacobsen, Inc. and as a board member of LAGLCC, Morales’ commitment to serving the community has created a ripple effect that enables, empowers, enriches us all.

Where does your drive come from? My father was passionate about his career and giving back. After retirement he volunteered for over 20 years with seniors and veterans. My passion for volunteering comes from him and his memory.

How does your career inform your philanthropy and vice versa? My community work started after my husband and I purchased, Charles Jacobsen, Inc., in 2013 and joined the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. I started volunteering for the chamber where my business experience was a great fit. When I joined the California Department of Insurance Diversity Task Force I was able to help increase LGBTBE participation at their summit by 700% and the dollars spent with CA LGBTBE rose 100%.

How can we further LGBTQ rights here at home and globally? Each of us can help in our own unique way by volunteering, donating, coaching, mentoring and/or raising money to move the community forward. If not you, then who? 5833 Perry Drive, Culver City, CA 90232, 310.888.6864, mark.morales@cnb.com, charlesjacobsen.com, @charlesjacobsen

