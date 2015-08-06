How Equal Rights Advocate Mark Morales Put His Expertise To Good Use In The Los Angeles LGBTQ Community

Mark Morales defines firsts; first LGBT SBA Financial Services Champion of the Year, first LGBT Business Enterprise Advocate to the Diversity Task Force for the California Department of Insurance, and first LGBT business advocate to attend Access Washington DC 2019 with the Los Angeles Business Council delegation and speak with members of Congress about California’s economy. Through his work at City National Bank, as the owner of Charles Jacobsen, Inc. and as a board member of LAGLCC, Morales’ commitment to serving the community has created a ripple effect that enables, empowers, enriches us all.

Where does your drive come from? My father was passionate about his career and giving back. After retirement he volunteered for over 20 years with seniors and veterans. My passion for volunteering comes from him and his memory.