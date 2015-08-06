Entertainment Reporter and Designer Dean McCarthy On Finding His Voice in Hollywood and the LGBTQ Community

DEAN MCCARTHY

ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER | DESIGNER, ARGYLE GRANT

As the creator and star of Live from LA with Dean McCarthy, Dean McCarthy reports entertainment news for fans across his native Australia and around the world, and as after-show host for American Idol, he shares weekly insights on Fox Australia and Choice TV New Zealand. Additionally McCarthy and Ryan Morgan, are the management/creative force behind Argyle Grant, a men’s swim and lifestyle brand that has graced runways at New York Fashion Week and Miami’s Swim Week.

How did a boy from rural Australia find his international voice? Growing up I knew no gay people, but my family is supportive and made me feel I could do anything. At 13, I had my first radio show and in college I did movie reviews for a program called Cinema. In 2012, I moved to L.A. on a whim and created a role for myself as a Hollywood correspondent. Over the last seven years I’ve covered every major red carpet in Hollywood, from The Oscars to The Golden Globes, and interviewed celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg.