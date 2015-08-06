Jennifer Kim of Signature Estate And Investment Advisors On What Impresses Her About L.A.'s LGBTQ Community

As a Senior Partner at Signature Estate and Investment Advisors, a firm that manages $9.4 billion in assets (SEIA and its affiliates as of 3/31/19), Jennifer Kim combines her more than 27 years of experience with a deep sense of caring and community involvement as she helps her clients achieve their current and future financial goals when it comes to estate planning, retirement planning, and corporate benefits.

How do you help to serve the particular needs of your LGBTQ clients? I have quite a few LGBTQ clients and when it comes to planning, it is the same for them as anyone else. With the legalization of gay marriage and the furtherance of LGBTQ rights I am able to help set up living trusts and navigate insurance planning that seek to preserve their futures, and set up investment plans to prepare for different time horizons.

What impresses you most about L.A.’s LGBTQ community? Their courage to overcome a history of inequality, discrimination and violence as they continue building a strong network of empathy and support both within their community and beyond. That positive energy makes a better world for my LGBTQ friends and clients, and builds a future of hope for my children.