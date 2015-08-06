Jennifer Kim of Signature Estate And Investment Advisors On What Impresses Her About L.A.'s LGBTQ Community

JENNIFER KIM SENIOR PARTNER SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC
As a Senior Partner at Signature Estate and Investment Advisors, a firm that manages $9.4 billion in assets (SEIA and its affiliates as of 3/31/19), Jennifer Kim combines her more than 27 years of experience with a deep sense of caring and community involvement as she helps her clients achieve their current and future financial goals when it comes to estate planning, retirement planning, and corporate benefits.
How do you help to serve the particular needs of your LGBTQ clients? I have quite a few LGBTQ clients and when it comes to planning, it is the same for them as anyone else. With the legalization of gay marriage and the furtherance of LGBTQ rights I am able to help set up living trusts and navigate insurance planning that seek to preserve their futures, and set up investment plans to prepare for different time horizons.
What impresses you most about L.A.’s LGBTQ community? Their courage to overcome a history of inequality, discrimination and violence as they continue building a strong network of empathy and support both within their community and beyond. That positive energy makes a better world for my LGBTQ friends and clients, and builds a future of hope for my children.
How has the spirit of diversity inspired your family? I’m constantly impressed with my children and their friends because they are so open and accepting. They’ve grown up knowing kids from a wide range of backgrounds and families; that’s their normal. America’s strength is our diversity and its beauty is found in the fact that at the end of the day, we are all pretty much the same. 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90067, 800.723.5115, jkim@seia.com, seia.com
Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through SEIA, LLC. Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. CA INS. LICENSE #0B11807